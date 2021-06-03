Zhongchao Inc. Announces the On-Going One-Year Leukemia Education Project with Bethune Foundation and BeiGene Shanghai

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), a healthcare services company offering online healthcare information, professional training and educational services, announced the on-going one-year joint project of leukemia diagnosis and treatment courses (the "Project") that the Company has been hosting with Beijing Bethune Charitable Foundation ("Bethune Foundation") and BeiGene Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("BeiGene Shanghai"), a subsidiary of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160) ("BeiGene").

The Project started in December 2020 and will end in December 2021. It provides leukemia practitioners and research groups with advanced practice improvement courses, standardized diagnosis and treatment lectures, interactive webcast discussions, and other academic exchange activities. Zhongchao plans to provide 100 academic exchange sessions. In each session, Zhongchao invites one expert as a moderator to elaborate on leukemia diagnosis and treatment guidelines, and three speakers to share specific leukemia treatment case studies. Zhongchao expects to have more than 400 experts and speakers participating in the Project and presenting about 255 case studies by the end of the Project. The Project is available for more than 10,000 clinicians through live broadcast. The Project combines detailed interpretation of leukemia diagnosis and treatment guidelines with case studies and provides a platform to share latest cutting-edge solutions to leukemia targeted immunotherapy and to engage participants in in-depth discussions through clinical practice courses.

Weiguang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhongchao, commented, "We are honored to work with Bethune Foundation and BeiGene Shanghai to host this Project to share the useful information among medical professionals in order to improve clinicians' practice in leukemia diagnosis and treatment and narrow the gap between hospitals in the third- and fourth-tier cities and the first- and second-tier cities in China."

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio of more than 40 clinical candidates, they are committed to expediting the development of their diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through collaborations or their own internal capabilities, with the aspirational goal of radically improving access to medicines for two billion more people by 2030. BeiGene is a headquarter-less company by design, with a growing global team of approximately 6,000 colleagues across five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com.

About Zhongchao Inc.

Incorporated in 2012 with headquarter offices in Shanghai and Beijing, China, Zhongchao Inc. is an online provider of healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under its "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org) and to the public under its "Sunshine Health Forums" platform (www.ygjkclass.com) in China. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

