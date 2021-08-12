Zhongchao Inc. Builds A Patient DOT Management System

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), a healthcare services company offering patient management, online healthcare information, professional training and educational services, today announced that its subsidiary Shanghai Zhongxin Medical Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zhongxin") launches Treatment Outcome Oriented DOT Management System ("DOT Management System") to accelerate the development of patient management business, meeting the increasing demand in tumor and rare disease patient management market.

In the early stage of treatment for tumor and rare disease, many patients discontinue medications due to lack of confidence in the efficacy of the medications or adverse reactions to the medication. The DOT Management System launched by Zhongxin is designed to address this situation. DOT stands for duration of therapy. Antineoplastic drugs need certain treatment time to take effect, and as a result, the length of DOT affects the progression and risks of disease. The DOT Management System aims at improving patient treatment outcomes, by evaluating curative effects through medical models and predicting and warning patients of possible adverse reactions. Meanwhile, the DOT Management System will establish a refined plan based on each patient's condition and carry out effective interventions such as providing corresponding education and guidance for each patient to let them learn in advance any possible adverse reactions or any feasible measures to relieve such adverse reactions during their medications, in order to ease patients' concerns or fears of adverse reactions, guarantee their duration of therapy and improve their adherence to treatment for the goal of treatment outcome improvements.

DOT is the key to deliver maximum benefits to patients as it allows for the maximum efficacy of drugs. DOT also directly affects the clinical application and market sales of drugs, becoming a new engine for the development of the oncology drug market. In recent years, more and more pharmaceutical companies realize that DOT management is a key factor affecting the ultimate market performance of their drugs. Zhongchao is able to seize the ever-growing market opportunities for organic growth with its extensive pharmaceutical company client resources, in-depth service experience, and advantages in innovative service product development. The launch of DOT Management System may not only help improve patient treatment but also deepen the cooperation between the Company and pharmaceutical companies, achieving a multi-win situation.

About Zhongchao Inc.

Incorporated in 2012 with headquarter offices in Shanghai and Beijing, China, Zhongchao Inc. is an online provider of healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under its "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org) and to the public under its "Sunshine Health Forums" platform (www.ygjkclass.com) in China. The Company also provides patient management services through its subsidiaries. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the professional training and educational services market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company: Pei Xu, CFO

Email: xupei@mdmooc.org

Phone: +86 21-3220-5987

Investor Relations: Sherry Zheng

Weitian Group LLC

Email: shunyu.zheng@weitian-ir.com

Phone: +1 718-213-7386