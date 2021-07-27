Zhongchao Inc. Builds A Platform for Breast Cancer Tiered Diagnosis and Treatment Improvement To Promote the Equalization of Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Level

SHANGHAI, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), a healthcare services company offering patient management, online healthcare information, professional training and educational services, today announced that for the first half of 2021, around 100,000 users had completed the learnings through the Breast Cancer Tiered Diagnosis and Treatment Improvement Platform ("Platform") built and operated by the Company.

There are approximately 2.5 million breast cancer patients in China, with more than 400,000 new cases each year. The 5-year survival rate for patients with early-stage breast cancer is up to 90% compared to less than 40% for patients with advanced breast cancer. The Healthy China 2030 Guideline outlines the goal of increasing the overall 5-year cancer survival rate by 15% by 2030. The overall treatment level of breast cancer in developed regions of China is now close to the level of the developed countries. However, many breast cancer patients are diagnosed at the advanced stage, and the level of treatment varies from region to region. As a result, in order to improve the survival rate of breast cancer patients, the capacities of breast cancer diagnosis and treatment in grassroots and underdeveloped areas are essentially important.

Tiered diagnosis and treatment is an important system implemented by the National Health Commission, which aims to rationalize the allocation of medical resources and promote the equal availability of basic medical and health services, covering over 90% of the regions nationwide. National Health Commission had announced the Technical Plan for Breast Cancer Tiered Diagnosis and Treatment, enabling many breast cancer patients to receive standardized treatment at the grassroots level. There are currently approximately 4 million grassroots health care providers in China. To achieve the goal of expanded tiered diagnosis and treatment, it is necessary to provide training on standardized treatment for primary health care providers.

The Platform is a standardized diagnosis and treatment education platform. Through the construction of the clinical competence model, multi-dimensional lecture format, and real-time guidance by authoritative experts, the Platform provides comprehensive training for doctors and county medical institutions nationwide regarding the breast cancer diagnosis and treatment in prefecture-level as well as application of advanced breast cancer treatment technology in primary medical and health institutions. Renowned experts in the field of breast cancer in China, such as Prof. Shao Zhimin, Prof. Jiang Zefei, Prof. Xu Binghe and Prof. Jin Feng have joined the platform as lecturers or instructing experts. The Platform is built and operated by the Company and jointly supported by China Primary Health Care Foundation, Cancer Hospital of Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing Cancer Hospital, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute and Hospital, AstraZeneca, etc.

With the continuous launch of innovative drugs, the market size of China breast cancer drugs continues to grow. By the end of 2020, the market size of China breast cancer drugs was 50.1 billion Yuan with an 11.33% year-over-year increase, and it is expected to increase to 73.9 billion Yuan in 2024. Moreover, with the implementation of tiered diagnosis and treatment, companies and organizations in the pharmaceutical field are devoting more attention and resources to the primary care market, and there is a huge market opportunity for the education and training of millions of primary care health service personnel.

