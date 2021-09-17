Zhongchao Inc. Launches Hematology MDT Training Platform to Improve Diagnosis and Treatment

SHANGHAI, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), an internet technology company offering healthcare professionals the online healthcare information, professional training and educational services platform and patients the patient management platform, today announced the launch of its multidisciplinary treatment ("MDT") clinical thinking training platform for hematology ("Hematology MDT Platform"). The Hematology MDT Platform provides clinicians with a channel to learn multidisciplinary thinking skills online, in order to improve diagnosis and treatment and further the efficiency of treatment. MDT is a medical service model in which multidisciplinary specialists discuss cases of a certain disease or a systemic disease and then develop an optimal treatment plan for the patient taking into considerations of opinions from all disciplines. Experienced physicians are essential and needed to organize and implement the MDT model as the model requires standardized multidisciplinary collaboration with high-level patient participation.

The Hematology MDT Platform is an online learning platform for front-line physicians, adopting Web real-time communication, or WebRTC technology where there are MDT theory module, practical exercise module, expert guidance module, and core issue interactive discussion module. Physicians can log in to Zhongchao's MDMOOC platform to submit cases and problems encountered during patient consultation and treatment and seek solutions from multidisciplinary experts in real-time. In addition, physicians can watch MDT training videos to learn the clinical thinking skills from experts and improve their problem-solving ability during the disease diagnosis and treatment.

The Hematology MDT Platform has gathered many authoritative experts in multiple disciplines related to hematology, including experts and front-line clinicians in hematology, infectious diseases, microbiology, immunology, blood transplantation from the Chinese Medical Association, Chinese Medical Doctor Association, ECCMID, Peking University People's Hospital, The First Affiliate Hospital of GUANGZHOU Medical University, 301 Hospital, Fudan University Zhongshan Hospital, Shanghai Tongji Hospital, Ruijin Hospital, Army Medical University Affiliated Hospital, Chongqing Medical University No.1 Affiliated Hospital, Hainan General Hospital, Shenzhen People's Hospital, The First Affiliated Hospital of College of Medicine Zhejiang University and The Second Affiliated Hospital of College of Medicine Zhejiang University. As of August 2021, more than 10,000 physicians have logged into the Hematology MDT Platform to participate in learning and discussion.

In the United States, MDT has been widely used to diagnose of and treat complex diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases, with more than 90% of large hospitals using the MDT model. According to the list of the first batch of pilot hospitals for multidisciplinary diagnosis and treatment for tumor (digestive system) announced by the National Health Care Commission on November 30, 2018, there were 231 tertiary class A hospitals implementing MDT in China, accounting for 16% of tertiary class A hospitals and 9% of tertiary hospitals. As a result, the management of the Company believes that there is a huge demand for the application and popularization of MDT model in China. Zhongchao's Hematology MDT platform provides physicians with a convenient and rapid access to learn and exchange MDT practices and experiences and will promote the development of hematology treatment models in China. Looking forward, Zhongchao hopes to apply its MDT model to other treatment areas, promote the popularization and development of MDT in China, and improve medical treatment efficiency and quality.

About Zhongchao Inc.

Incorporated in 2012 with headquarter offices in Shanghai and Beijing, China, Zhongchao Inc. is a platform-based internet technology company. It provides online healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under its "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org) and to the public under its "Sunshine Health Forums" platform (www.ygjkclass.com) in China. Through its subsidiaries, the Company also operates a platform offering patient management services. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

