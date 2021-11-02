Zhongtian Energy Storage Showcases Green Energy Storage Solutions at 8th Global Solar + Energy Storage Conference&Expo

NANTONG, China, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongtian Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd., ("Zhongtian Energy Storage"), a subsidiary of Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co., Ltd. ("ZTT"), has made waves at the 8th Global Solar + Energy Storage Conference&Expo with its latest low emissions green energy storage solutions. The company also received two awards at the event: the Most Influential Enterprise Award 2021 and Best Energy Storage EPC Project General Contract Award 2021.

As Asia's first exhibition dedicated to energy storage, the Global Solar+Energy Storage Conference&Expo brings together academics, researchers and experts from all walks of life. During the exhibition, Zhongtian Energy Storage debuted two breakthrough energy storage solutions that offer outstanding technical advantages and diverse product features suited to a wide range of applications: the Zhihui Energy Power Storage System equipped with the industry's first dedicated life-cycle diagnosis and analysis platform, and the ZTT-HES-387, an independently researched and developed 500kW/1MWh contained high-voltage outdoor energy storage system.

"Our latest solutions leverage large-scale energy storage technologies while focusing on a range of applications in the grid, user and power side. We have integrated green energy system solutions with our advanced manufacturing services to strengthen our position in the new energy industry." said Jin Chengyou, the Chief Engineer of Zhongtian Energy Storage.

Driven by the development of renewable energy, ZTT has continued to cement its competitive advantage in 2021. In September, it was shortlisted in China Energy Economic Research Institute's 2021 Global Top 500 New Energy Enterprises List for the sixth consecutive year. In addition, ZTT's ranking soared to a new high of 116th — reflecting its unrelenting pursuit of technological innovation, strategic planning, and operational management.

The company has also doubled down on efforts to contribute to China's carbon peak and carbon neutrality commitments with a roadmap for the rapid development of offshore wind energy, photovoltaics, energy storage, copper foil, and more. In doing so, ZTT continues to enhance its industry influence with technological innovation while helping to build a modern power system dominated by clean energy.

About Zhongtian Energy Storage

Established in 2012, Zhongtian Energy Storage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and distribution of lithium batteries and energy storage systems. To date, Zhongtian Energy Storage has undertaken nearly 300MWh of grid-side energy storage projects, 100MWh of user-side energy storage projects, and 60MWh of renewable energy for power plants across China.

About Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology

Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co., Ltd started in 1992 and has established a diversified industrial portfolio spanning optical communications, smart grid, renewable energy, marine equipment, EPC, and smart manufacturing. As of 2020, the company has established over 54 offices worldwide and its products have been exported to 160 countries and regions.

