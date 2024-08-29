Zib Digital Announce 2024 Father’s Day Gifting Search Insights

With Father’s Day fast approaching, spending habits are continuing to change among Australians. Digital marketing agency Zib Digital is announcing its findings into a shift towards experiential gifting and emotional storytelling and discussing how marketers can develop effective Father’s Day campaigns.

—

A staggering $820 million is predicted to be spent on Father's Day gifts in Australia this year, with the top categories being alcohol and food, clothing and books. This significant expenditure presents a prime opportunity for businesses to tap into the gift-giving spirit and drive sales.



Research conducted by Zib Digital, a leading digital marketing agency in Melbourne, has uncovered surprising insights into this year's Father's Day gifting habits. Google search trends and TikTok hashtags reveal a focus on experiential gifting, with queries like "Father's Day activities" and “fun things to do with your dad” increasing by 20% year-on-year. This shift towards experience-based gifting presents opportunities for businesses to capitalise on unique experience offerings, such as wine tastings or outdoor adventures.



TikTok's top Father's Day hashtags (including #FathersDay and #HappyFathersDay) showcase moments of family connection, highlighting the importance of authenticity in marketing campaigns. “The emphasis seen on emotional storytelling underscores the need for brands to leverage user-generated content and influencer partnerships to create relatable, feel-good campaigns targeted towards dads or any father figure,” shares a spokesperson from Zib Digital.



The correlation between Google searches and TikTok trends is striking, with search queries for "Father's Day gifts" increasing in tandem with TikTok views for gift-related content. As a trusted Melbourne digital marketing company, Zib Digital emphasises how this relationship underscores the need for a cohesive search and social strategy, ensuring brands are visible and engaging across all platforms.



Key takeaways for marketers include promoting unique experiences, leveraging emotional storytelling and developing a cohesive search and social strategy. By understanding the intersection of search and social, businesses can develop effective Father's Day marketing campaigns that resonate with consumers.



Furthermore, Zib Digital’s research highlights the importance of influencer partnerships, with TikTok creators playing a crucial role in amplifying brand messaging and reaching engaged audiences. Continuous monitoring of search trends and social media analytics is also essential to inform marketing strategies and stay ahead of the curve.



This provides valuable lessons for marketers and businesses, offering expert insights and guidance to help navigate the challenges of digital marketing and unlock opportunities for growth and success. With Father's Day fast approaching on September 1st, businesses must act quickly to capitalise on this key period and reach already engaged audiences. By doing so, they can drive sales, increase brand awareness and make a lasting impression on consumers.



To find out more about Melbourne digital marketing services, contact Zib Digital.

About the company: Zib Digital is a premier digital marketing agency in Australia and New Zealand, specialising in SEO, online strategy, pay-per-click advertising and social media marketing. With a proven track record of helping businesses achieve their online goals, Zib Digital is committed to delivering exceptional results for clients.

Contact Info:

Name: Zib Digital

Email: Send Email

Organization: Zib Digital

Website: http://zibdigital.com.au



Release ID: 89139755

Should any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arise from the content contained within this press release, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is at the core of our commitment to our readers.