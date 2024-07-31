Zib Digital Announces Search Engine Showdown in New Zealand: The Battle for Search Supremacy Intensifies

A significant shift in user behaviour has led to TikTok, the entertainment platform, emerging as a key contender in the realm of search, challenging Google's long-standing dominance. With its exponential growth and algorithm-centric content delivery system, explore how users discover and consume information online.

Recent research from Hootsuite states that TikTok boasts over 1.5 billion active users globally (versus a huge 4.9 billion active users on Google), with 70% of online adults aged 18-29 using TikTok for search. However the platform’s average user session duration is 52 minutes, surpassing Google's average session duration.

As a leading digital marketing agency in New Zealand Zib Digital recognises the need for a nuanced understanding of TikTok's search algorithm and user preferences to craft effective marketing strategies.

Google’s own research states that 40% of Gen Z users prefer using TikTok for search over Google. So it’s time that brands lean into this change and start considering TikTok as a service platform as well as an entertainment outlet.

"TikTok's entry into the search realm presents both opportunities and challenges for marketers. Understanding and harnessing this shift is crucial for staying ahead in the digital marketing game," says Rochelle Jones, Head of Content at Zib Digital.

Recent studies also show 60% of Gen Z users rely on voice search, using voice assistants and smart speakers like Siri and Google Assistant, giving Google the advantage in the voice search realm.

However as TikTok surpasses Google in search, Zib Digital explores the opportunity to adapt to this trend by leveraging conversational content, aligning with the 52% of voice search users who prefer natural language queries.

"Our team of SEO, content and social specialists constantly monitor trends and insights to develop data-driven solutions that drive results in this new era of search," adds Rochelle.

The agency recognises the importance of agility and adaptability in digital marketing, aligning their approach to content creation and distribution with the emerging platform's algorithm requirements.

The rise of TikTok as a search platform marks a competitive development in the digital marketing arena. As brands and marketers adapt to this new reality, Zib Digital remains at the forefront, providing innovative solutions and insights to navigate the evolving terrain of digital search.

