AI driven technology is having a profound impact on various aspects of digital marketing, from content creation to personalisation, segmentation and automation.

—

According to Zib Digital, artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the digital marketing landscape, changing how businesses reach and engage their target audiences. Here, the leading digital marketing agency explains how AI can be used to enhance a business’ digital marketing efforts.

AI generated content produced by applications such as ChatGPT is gaining popularity for generating content outlines and foundational text. While ChatGPT has faced a notable limitation in terms of its information currency as it was originally trained on data up to September 2021, recent developments have transformed this scenario.

OpenAI, the Microsoft backed creator of ChatGPT, has confirmed the chatbot can now browse the internet to provide users with current information. It's worth noting that, as of the present, this feature is exclusively accessible to premium users. Zib Digital says while this development will revolutionise the landscape for digital marketers seeking an AI tool that delivers exceptional results, human content creators remain essential for accuracy, creativity and to ensure the content aligns with the objective.

Transforming SEO by excelling in keyword research and crafting optimised content such as title tags and meta descriptions, the leaders in SEO in NZ say tools like ChatGPT-4 and the Keywords Everywhere browser add-on will continue to gain traction as marketers look for ways to boost productivity and enhance content strategies.

Zib Digital says AI driven video generation can empower content creators, even those without prior production experience, to create professional content cost-effectively. This is particularly important as video content becomes increasingly popular, especially among the 18 to 24 year old demographic.

Personalisation plays a pivotal role in influencing digital behaviour and has the potential to boost revenue significantly. Zib Digital emphasises that AI offers businesses the means to implement personalised marketing strategies that align consumer experiences with their individual preferences. Companies like Amazon, Netflix and Spotify have already adopted practices where they provide tailored recommendations to their customers.

Efficiently collecting and analysing vast amounts of customer data, AI can be used to gather insights into demographics, preferences and behaviours. Zib Digital says tools using machine learning algorithms to gather data enable in-depth audience analysis and customisation of marketing strategies to deliver better results.

When getting started with AI, Zib Digital recommends choosing tools that align with a business’ goals and can scale with growth. It is important to note that while AI offers time and cost savings, it cannot replace human ingenuity.

For more information about AI driven digital marketing from the leading SEO agency, contact Zib Digital.





