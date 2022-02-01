Zima Media Digital Marketing Agency With Over 2K Clients Doubles Services

Renowned for its expert marketing knowledge and growing client base of over 2,000, Zima Media’s digital marketing agency is doubling its services to offer anything your marketing needs desire.

—

With most digital marketing agencies, customers expect basic services such as SEO help and content creation. With Zima Media, enterprise clients can discover all marketing solutions to see real results.

The services at Zima Media are doubling. No longer will clients have access to management services, but there is also the option of one-time services. Clients can attain a management service, whereby their subscription will renew every 1, 3, or 6 months. Or, clients can use a one-time service that includes smaller marketing packages or website design-related services.

With over 2,000 clients, Zima Media offers reliable, effective, and tailored marketing services. Being a transparent agency, their testimonials speak for their expertise as disruptors in the digital marketing agency world.

Zima Media utilizes the concept of smart marketing, which sets the agency apart from the rest. Smart marketing involves custom packages to allow clients to tailor their packages in order to seek the results that they desire. Custom packages will allow Zima Media to make the fastest and best decisions to grow a business and quickly see results and a successful return of investment.

Clients can benefit from their marketing packages and attain unique and tailored strategies for fast and continuous results. There are SEO, advertising, Shopify, website creation, Google Ads setup, press writing, landing page creation, and eCommerce store creation services available. With a plethora of services to utilize, any business will guarantee to see real results.

Each client will attain a dedicated account manager for their individual business who will monitor, optimize, analyze, and report back on monthly results. Therefore, optimization will be carefully considered so that all clients will see the results that they expect if not, more.

A prime example of Zima Media’s marketing success includes a client, Gelpro Australia, who saw a 91% increase in traffic from SEO strategies in just 9 months. Of which, the same brand saw a 2,400% increase in return of investments on Facebook ads and 78% from Google ads. Results are real when using Zima Media and it doesn’t take long to get started.

After a free consultation with Zima Media, clients can pay for existing packages or create their own. Thereafter, clients can attain their monthly packages or subscribe for a quarterly or a biannual billing plan, which will include a discount. There are no contracts involved so clients can cancel or pause their package at any time.

Zima Media will take each and every client’s personal marketing needs on board, then audit, optimize, and configure the strategies. These strategies will then entail research and analysis so that the team can enhance your results and thereafter, launch campaigns with ongoing optimized results.

Find out more about how to get your marketing done right by contacting Olia Baytr on olia@zimamedia.com or find more about the services at https://zimamedia.com/services/.

Contact Info:

Name: Olia Baytr

Email: Send Email

Organization: Zima Media

Website: https://zimamedia.com/services/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/zima-media-digital-marketing-agency-with-over-2k-clients-doubles-services/89062283

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89062283