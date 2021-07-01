Zimmer Biomet announces partnership with OSSIS as exclusive Asia Pacific distributor for patient-specific 3D printed titanium hip replacement joints

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced a partnership with OSSIS to serve as the exclusive Asia Pacific distributor for its patient-specific 3D printed titanium hip replacement joints.

OSSIS, a New Zealand based company, specializes in complex hip replacements including second-time hip replacement, and replacement involving bone tumours and trauma.

"This partnership will allow Zimmer Biomet to provide our extensive network of orthopaedic surgeons with the option of patient-specific implants which are crafted with a combination of clinical and engineering expertise," said Sang Yi, Zimmer Biomet Asia Pacific Group President. "This will further strengthen Zimmer Biomet's extensive portfolio of revision hip solutions and complementary technologies, with the ultimate goal of providing innovative solutions for complex cases and improving the quality of life of patients."

"The partnership with Zimmer Biomet will enhance OSSIS' ability to support surgeons and patients alike and create a network across the Asia Pacific region of cutting-edge technology and expert capability," said OSSIS Managing Director, Kelvin Hyland. "This is an exciting step for OSSIS. Zimmer Biomet shares our ethos of innovative technology, patient-specific solutions and proven results."

About Zimmer Biomet

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopaedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

