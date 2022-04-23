Ziphawk, New Ridesharing App, Has Officially Released on Google Play and the App Store

—

Bhawna Patkar, Ziphawk CEO, is proud to announce that their revolutionary new ridesharing app is now available for download on both Google Play and The App Store. The app and service hope to address several longstanding concerns people have expressed about the rideshare experience — building on a great idea and improving the service for all involved.

Ziphawk hopes to use several ridesharing foundations, first created by its competitors, to improve the industry as a whole.

Riders often have concerns about inconsistent pricing, car quality, lack of security, and limited support. And drivers can have worries about the impacts of price undercutting, feeling unsafe, and delayed payment. Ziphawk plans to disrupt the industry with a new app that addresses many of these concerns.

For drivers, the app offers ease of use. The screens are intuitive, uncluttered, and easy to navigate. Drivers use the app to receive booking requests. These are displayed with rider ratings. If they accept, the driver will be quickly and safely navigated to the pickup point.

Once the ride is over, they will be able to rate the rider and their experience. Additionally, new drivers may sign up through the app or the company website. Riders will also note that Ziphawk is an app created with safety in mind. This is due to the safety features that are built into this user-friendly app.

It clearly displays the name, picture, and location of the assigned driver and offers the opportunity to cancel any booking with just a tap. Friends and family members who have downloaded the app can track rides in real-time. This gives parents and concerned friends peace of mind.

Drivers do not have commissions deducted from the prices paid by riders. Instead, they paid a small subscription fee – less commissions for riders means more rides for drivers. That means everyone can leave happy.

In addition to its unique safety features, Ziphawk abides by a simple motto for its riders: “Fare is Fair.” Every payment is consistently priced. The company believes in flat rates that don’t change based on arbitrary assumptions and conditions.

About Ziphawk

Bhawna Patkar built Ziphawk Inc. as a better solution to the transportation struggles faced by many Americans. Her desire was to build an app that prioritized a safe, positive customer experience for riders. At the same time, she also wanted to build a company that honors the hard work of drivers and puts its people first. To that end, Ziphawk offers features for drivers that include fair and consistent pay, the ability to receive immediate payouts, and safety features that protect drivers as well as riders.

