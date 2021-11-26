Zipmex Introduces Users to GameFi with ZGuild, Developed Via Strategic Partnership with GuildFi

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zipmex , Southeast Asia's fastest-growing digital assets platform is introducing their users to ZGuild, a new GameFi product, developed in partnership with GuildFi. ZGuild enables users to access play-to-earn games without having to acquire their own gaming NFT assets. In particular, ZGuild's scholarship program provides players with access to guilds' scholarships and gaming tools for the latest top games such as Axie Infinity. ZGuild account holders will receive up to 50% worth of the revenue share as well as exclusive rewards from Zipmex.



Zipmex enters GameFi with ZGuild partnership, inviting users to join ZGuild

Joining ZGuild is simple, apply today at https://zipmex.app/ud0dp by completing a typeform and selecting ZGuild before submitting. ZGuild spots are limited and a portion will be exclusively reserved for Zipmex Token (ZMT) holders.

"I am excited to partner with GuildFi on the new opportunities in GameFi. This partnership will support our vision to be the most innovative digital assets platform in the region. I believe our partnership on ZGuild is just the start of our exciting partnership, and there will be a lot more collaboration opportunities in the near future." stated Kelvin Lam, Managing Director of Zipmex.

Join ZGuild today at https://zipmex.app/ud0dp

Zipmex

Zipmex is Southeast Asia's fastest growing digital assets platform with a focus on providing retail and institutional investors with the tools and convenience to trade digital assets securely. The company's Digital Assets Exchange License has been issued by the Ministry of Finance of Thailand where it is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also has a presence in Singapore, Australia and Indonesia.

#Zipmex #ZMT #ZGuild #GuildFi