Zipmex Releases ZLaunch: The First Regulated Digital Assets Platform in Thailand and Indonesia to Introduce a Token Reward Program

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zipmex , Southeast Asia's fastest-growing digital assets platform, is bringing further innovations to the crypto space with its introduction of ZLaunch - a platform that allows Zipmex users to stake the platform's native token, Zipmex Token (ZMT) and in return, receive token rewards from participating ZLaunch token projects. This new launch marks a key milestone on the ZMT Roadmap and makes Zipmex one of the first regulated digital assets platforms in Thailand and Indonesia to launch such an innovative token reward program for users in Thailand and Indonesia, together with users in Singapore, Australia, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.



ZLaunch connects users to new token projects where users can receive new tokens as a reward for "staking" ZMT, or as Zipmex calls it - "locking" ZMT. While ZLaunch offers users the opportunity to receive token rewards over a flexible period of time, the platform also aims to further develop the digital asset ecosystem across APAC by boosting the visibility of participating projects and helping them acquire a large initial user base in the region.

"ZLaunch is a platform that will reward participants in this program and provide the opportunity to use ZMT to receive new tokens. In addition, ZLaunch enables token projects to gain exposure and grow their initial user base. We look forward to working closely with projects to help market their project and to support the progress of their token through ZLaunch." stated Marcus Lim, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Zipmex Pte. Ltd.

ZLaunch will be available for users to start participating from 26th October, 2021 onwards. Stay tuned for the official launch of ZLaunch and the announcement of its first token project. For more information about ZLaunch please visit https://zipmex.app/udP3I

About Zipmex

Zipmex is Southeast Asia's fastest growing digital assets platform with a focus on providing retail and institutional investors with the tools and convenience to trade digital assets securely. The company's Digital Assets Exchange License has been issued by the Ministry of Finance of Thailand where it is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also has a presence in Singapore, Australia and Indonesia.

