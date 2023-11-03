ZMO AI Editor Introduces The Best and Must Try Free AI photo editor online

The AI Photo Editor online free by ImgCreator is now available! It's a user-friendly alternative to Photoshop that utilizes AI technology for image editing and design with text. The application is easy to use and produces high-quality images in various styles, including anime and oil painting.

Who is the target audience of the AI Photo Editor?

The intended audience for AI Photo Editor includes social media managers, bloggers, owners of small businesses, and anyone else who wants to create professional-looking photographs without the need for Photoshop skills or hiring a premium designer.

The key features of AI Photo Editor are as follows:

1. AI-Editor: Modify any part of an existing image by adding or changing elements and details.

2. AI-Fill: Expand the size and visible area of an image with similar styles to the original.

3. Remove Background: Automatically remove the background of an image.

4. TextEdit: Add and edit text to a generated or edited image.

AI Photo Editor: Modify or enhance specific sections of an image.

With the robust AI editor of AI Photo Editor, you can add, remove, or modify any portion of the image. Simply select the area you want to alter, provide a description, and click "generate" to see the results. You'll receive multiple outcomes based on your description, and you can choose the best one or regenerate for better options.

AI Photo Editor is also suitable for fine-tuning generated images or editing personal photos without the need for complicated tools like Photoshop.

Easily remove backgrounds with a single click.

AI Photo Editor is a tool that simplifies the process of removing backgrounds. It allows you to accomplish this task within a mere 3 seconds or even less, making it quick and efficient.

With this tool, you have the flexibility to create a background that is transparent or replace it with any image of your preference. This versatility enables you to personalize your visuals according to your specific needs and preferences.

One of the notable advantages of AI Photo Editor is its usefulness in creating professional-looking materials such as banners, visual presentations, product catalogs, and graphics. By removing backgrounds easily and swiftly with just a single click, even intricate or complex images are handled effortlessly.

The AI assistant integrated within AI Photo Editor plays a crucial role in ensuring precise results. It accurately recognizes the desired elements and accurately cuts them out, allowing you to seamlessly place them in your desired location without encountering any difficulties or inconveniences.

AI-Fill

The AI-Fill function expands images without distorting their shape and allows easy background change for newly cut elements. Simply choose "AI-Fill," select the area you want to expand, and click generate to see different results and choose the best one.

AI Photo Editor's AI-FILL function preserves the original lighting and shadow when expanding images, ensuring a realistic appearance consistent with the original.

The text editing feature of AI Photo Editor enables you to add personalized text to any image, bypassing the limitations of AI text generation. You can choose from various fonts and freely place your text, words, emojis, or WordArt images on the image. Customize the size, font, and color of your text with just a few clicks to achieve the desired effect.

ImgCreator's layer-based editing feature allows for precise and nuanced changes to each element of an image. You can independently adjust the position, size, sequence, opacity, brightness, saturation, and contrast of each element, resulting in more realistic and dynamic creations.

To use AI Photo Editor, you can start with an existing image from the ImgCreator.ai website by clicking the "Edit" button. Alternatively, you can start from scratch by using the following URL: [URL]. Just drag your image into the canvas.

Most features of AI Photo Editor are completely free. However, using the AI-Edit, AI-Fill, or AI-Generate features will deduct two credits from your balance for each prompt submitted. You can earn credits daily by completing missions, and there is no subscription required. Additional credits can be purchased from your account center when needed.

Some use cases for AI Photo Editor include poster design and realistic photo editing.

- For accurate results with the AI-Fill feature, provide relevant context for the area you want to expand to maintain consistency.

- When expanding multiple elements, it's better to extend the canvas multiple times instead of doing it all at once.

- To avoid image distortion, ensure the element you're expanding occupies about 40% of the canvas.

- Keep in mind that the Remove Background function focuses on main objects, so if you want to cut out a small object, make sure it's large enough for accurate results.



