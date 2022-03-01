Zoetis's People-First Culture Recognized as Best Place to Work in India for 2022

MUMBAI, India, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoetis India, an affiliate of the global animal health company, has been recently awarded the best place to work certification for 2022. During the company assessment, 89% of employees recommended the organization in recognition of its culture fueled by transparency, trust and collaboration to encourage the employees to always be developing, learning and contributing.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, provide employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regard to working conditions.

In a statement from Yethirajyam Prasad Hari, General Manager for India and Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka (Distributor Markets) "Our Colleagues Make the Difference, and we know that their differences make Zoetis stronger. We have developed different colleague and development strategies and initiatives to support our colleagues' new-normal working operations and their psychological and physical well-being as fundamental to our success. We are honored to have received the Best Places to Work Award in 2022, reflecting our Core Beliefs culture building, and motivating us to continue supporting colleagues in their personal and professional progress. Thanks to the survey for more varied colleague perspectives, we will incorporate the findings into our colleague development strategy to support our diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment."

Pushkarni S Bhalerao, HR BP for India, Indonesia and Distributor Markets (BNSMP) commented "This pride is awarded to our Zoetis India colleagues who make a difference. We develop people strategies and carry out numerous initiatives to maintain a diverse and inclusive working environment for all. We encourage the leadership team to recognize and celebrate colleagues' accomplishments. Furthermore, we prioritize cultures of difference acceptance, resilience, and open communication, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, where everyone strives to make the best of their limitations. As a result, we create various channels for information exchange among colleagues, consistently support their learning and development, and prioritize their well-being as our primary focus"

Every year, the program partners with many organizations in India, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is the most definitive 'Employer of Choice' certification that organizations aspire to achieve. Our Best Places to Work Assessment model is built on over 30 years of research in workplace excellence along with the best practices collected annually from over 5000 certified companies worldwide. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org