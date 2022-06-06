Zoho Unifies Marketing Operations with New Platform Driving Business Growth and Improved Customer Experience

Unification of marketing capabilities promotes collaboration and visibility across all marketing stakeholders, streamlining tasks and improving outcomes for campaign management, reporting, and customer experiences
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 6 June 2022 - Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today announced Zoho Marketing Plus , a new unified platform that brings together marketing activities across campaign ideation, creation, execution, management, and measurement, providing stakeholders across the entire marketing organization with a single, shared view of critical information for improved collaboration and results. The new marketing platform increases the effectiveness of digital marketing strategies by giving marketing leaders a deeper understanding of customer preferences and behaviors so they can deliver dynamic, high-value customer experiences that drive brand affinity and customer happiness.
In the digital era, CMOs require their teams to leverage technology solutions that capture customer insights in ways that add value both to the business and customers. Consequently in a 2022 report by Mordor Intelligence, the Asia Pacific Marketing Automation Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period (2022 -2027). Through automation and business intelligence, the Marketing Plus platform synchronizes engagement data to help marketing teams better understand customers, make more informed decisions, and ultimately drive better results, growth, and revenue.
"The complexity of data and personalization at-scale raises pressure on marketers and CMOs to deliver effective campaigns and revenue. It is also becoming increasingly difficult to properly manage multiple campaigns, channels, customer profiles, data, and ROI," said Gibu Mathew, GM and VP at Zoho APAC. "By eliminating redundancies and confusion arising from multiple siloed solutions, Zoho Marketing Plus maximizes productivity and teamwork, allowing marketers to deliver creative campaigns that promote meaningful relationships between the brand and customers."
The unified platform empowers marketing teams to build continuous and consistent experiences for end customers and deliver more personalized journeys through:
Improved Collaboration Across Campaigns: Marketing teams will be able to connect and collaborate on various projects in tandem and with ease, enabling users to create, manage, execute, and monitor individual activities, across different stakeholders, and accurately track the progress of each task and brand asset. The platform delivers a strong creative suite that empowers teams to develop and improve marketing assets through comments, with the ability to maintain version control with flexible sharing capabilities for both internal and external stakeholders.
Streamlined Management of Marketing Projects: Zoho Brand Studio eliminates the need for siloed solutions by serving as the centralized workplace where marketing campaigns can be created and managed. Users strengthen the brand from a single, unified platform where they can oversee all marketing strategies and progress. Apps like Zoho Workdrive, for example, help digital marketers better manage documents and assets, serving as the repository for all project support materials.
Unified Digital Brand Asset Creation and Repository: Documents, presentations, sheets, videos, and other files can be kept in a single shared space, making assets easy to locate, reuse or share. Machine-learning-powered search capabilities streamline team efforts, quickly and accurately locating the correct file.
Strong Marketing Automation Capabilities: Customer insights are surfaced through AI-powered data analysis, which both indicates customers preferred journeys, as well as triggers next-step insights for marketers. The platform properly tracks engagement and response data of customers, giving marketing teams insights to improve their journeys over time. This clear and granular understanding of customer behaviors gives marketers the ability to collaborate with customers like never before, ultimately delivering experiences that speak to their unique wants and needs.
Omnichannel Engagement: Customers bounce between channels and devices regularly, and often, marketing teams may be ill-equipped to adapt to this rapid movement. Zoho enables marketing teams to access and manage all channels, driving better connections with customers and brand engagement and bridging traditional marketing tool silos. Email campaigns, social media, customer surveys, webinars, events, and more can all be created and managed from one single interface within Zoho Marketing Plus.
Supported Integrations: Zoho Marketing Plus supports strong integrations with third party solutions, making it easy to share data and insights where needed. For example, sales teams can connect insights from Zoho CRM to existing systems like Salesforce CRM, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, HubSpot, and more to help measure how much marketing spend is converting to sales. Other key integrations across finance, commerce, and event management strengthen the connections between apps that marketers already have in their arsenal. Zoho Marketing Plus integrations include Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Google Analytics, Google Search console, YouTube, Survey Monkey; Zoho Books integrates with QuickBooks, Xero, Stripe; Zoho Commerce with WooCommerce and Shopify; and Zoho Backstage with Eventbrite. Integrations can be accessed via Zoho Marketplace from the Campaigns and Analytics sections of the Platform.
Accurate and Real-Time Measurement: Real-time data aggregation and analytics deliver business intelligence that helps marketing teams and leaders determine true marketing ROI. Integrations further support a more accurate view of customer impact, ROI, and revenue growth projections.
"Our previous marketing solution required time-consuming and costly customization and engineering support just to provide experiences for our customers that didn't scale or produce meaningful insights," said Sundeep MV, Chief Marketing Officer for Techademy. "We embraced Zoho's Marketing Platform, integrated Zoho CRM, and now we have a full-stack, unified sales and marketing solution wherein every relevant stakeholder in the organization is armed with the data and tools to increase engagement and drive customer experience. Our evangelism, marketing, pre-sales, and sales teams collaborate within a single dashboard on the Platform, which houses all of the content and data we use to derive actionable insights and grow the business."
The unified platform includes a vast array of integrated solutions aimed at helping digital marketers achieve greater results through simplified processes, tighter collaboration, shared assets, and consistent data. The Zoho Marketing Plus platform combines the capabilities of multiple Zoho applications including Workdrive , Marketing Automation , Campaigns, Brand Studio, Analytics, PageSense , Social , Survey , and Backstage. This newest iteration of Marketing Plus will continue to evolve through tighter integrations with existing Zoho tools such as Cliq , as well as new apps including LandingPage , a no-code page builder that enables marketers to create high-converting website landing pages in minutes without needing a developer-level skillset.
Pricing and Availability
Zoho Marketing Plus platform is available immediately with a starting price of $25/month, billed annually. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com/marketingplus/
Zoho Privacy Pledge
Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 75 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho everyday to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, please visit: https://www.zoho.com/privacy-commitment.html
Pricing and Availability
Zoho Marketing Plus platform is available immediately with a starting price of $25/month, billed annually. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com/marketingplus/
About Zoho
With 50+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies.#Zoho
Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 10,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with international headquarters in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in the United States, India, Japan, China, Canada, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit: www.zoho.com/
