Zoho Unifies Marketing Operations with New Platform Driving Business Growth and Improved Customer Experience

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 6 June 2022 - Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today announced, a new unified platform that brings together marketing activities across campaign ideation, creation, execution, management, and measurement, providing stakeholders across the entire marketing organization with a single, shared view of critical information for improved collaboration and results. The new marketing platform increases the effectiveness of digital marketing strategies by giving marketing leaders a deeper understanding of customer preferences and behaviors so they can deliver dynamic, high-value customer experiences that drive brand affinity and customer happiness.In the digital era, CMOs require their teams to leverage technology solutions that capture customer insights in ways that add value both to the business and customers. Consequently in a 2022 report by Mordor Intelligence, the Asia Pacific Marketing Automation Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period (2022 -2027). Through automation and business intelligence, the Marketing Plus platform synchronizes engagement data to help marketing teams better understand customers, make more informed decisions, and ultimately drive better results, growth, and revenue."The complexity of data and personalization at-scale raises pressure on marketers and CMOs to deliver effective campaigns and revenue. It is also becoming increasingly difficult to properly manage multiple campaigns, channels, customer profiles, data, and ROI," said Gibu Mathew, GM and VP at Zoho APAC. "By eliminating redundancies and confusion arising from multiple siloed solutions, Zoho Marketing Plus maximizes productivity and teamwork, allowing marketers to deliver creative campaigns that promote meaningful relationships between the brand and customers."Marketing teams will be able to connect and collaborate on various projects in tandem and with ease, enabling users to create, manage, execute, and monitor individual activities, across different stakeholders, and accurately track the progress of each task and brand asset. The platform delivers a strong creative suite that empowers teams to develop and improve marketing assets through comments, with the ability to maintain version control with flexible sharing capabilities for both internal and external stakeholders.Zoho Brand Studio eliminates the need for siloed solutions by serving as the centralized workplace where marketing campaigns can be created and managed. Users strengthen the brand from a single, unified platform where they can oversee all marketing strategies and progress. Apps like Zoho Workdrive, for example, help digital marketers better manage documents and assets, serving as the repository for all project support materials.Documents, presentations, sheets, videos, and other files can be kept in a single shared space, making assets easy to locate, reuse or share. Machine-learning-powered search capabilities streamline team efforts, quickly and accurately locating the correct file.Customer insights are surfaced through AI-powered data analysis, which both indicates customers preferred journeys, as well as triggers next-step insights for marketers. The platform properly tracks engagement and response data of customers, giving marketing teams insights to improve their journeys over time. This clear and granular understanding of customer behaviors gives marketers the ability to collaborate with customers like never before, ultimately delivering experiences that speak to their unique wants and needs.Customers bounce between channels and devices regularly, and often, marketing teams may be ill-equipped to adapt to this rapid movement. Zoho enables marketing teams to access and manage all channels, driving better connections with customers and brand engagement and bridging traditional marketing tool silos. Email campaigns, social media, customer surveys, webinars, events, and more can all be created and managed from one single interface within Zoho Marketing Plus.Zoho Marketing Plus supports strong integrations with third party solutions, making it easy to share data and insights where needed. For example, sales teams can connect insights fromto existing systems like Salesforce CRM, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, HubSpot, and more to help measure how much marketing spend is converting to sales. Other key integrations across finance, commerce, and event management strengthen the connections between apps that marketers already have in their arsenal. Zoho Marketing Plus integrations include Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Google Analytics, Google Search console, YouTube, Survey Monkey;integrates with QuickBooks, Xero, Stripe;with WooCommerce and Shopify; andwith Eventbrite. Integrations can be accessed viafrom theandsections of the Platform.Real-time data aggregation and analytics deliver business intelligence that helps marketing teams and leaders determine true marketing ROI. Integrations further support a more accurate view of customer impact, ROI, and revenue growth projections."Our previous marketing solution required time-consuming and costly customization and engineering support just to provide experiences for our customers that didn't scale or produce meaningful insights," said Sundeep MV, Chief Marketing Officer for Techademy. "We embraced Zoho's Marketing Platform, integrated Zoho CRM, and now we have a full-stack, unified sales and marketing solution wherein every relevant stakeholder in the organization is armed with the data and tools to increase engagement and drive customer experience. Our evangelism, marketing, pre-sales, and sales teams collaborate within a single dashboard on the Platform, which houses all of the content and data we use to derive actionable insights and grow the business."The unified platform includes a vast array of integrated solutions aimed at helping digital marketers achieve greater results through simplified processes, tighter collaboration, shared assets, and consistent data. The Zoho Marketing Plus platform combines the capabilities of multiple Zoho applications including, Campaigns, Brand Studio, Analytics,, and Backstage. This newest iteration of Marketing Plus will continue to evolve through tighter integrations with existing Zoho tools such as, as well as new apps including, a no-code page builder that enables marketers to create high-converting website landing pages in minutes without needing a developer-level skillset.Zoho Marketing Plus platform is available immediately with a starting price of $25/month, billed annually. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com/marketingplus/Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 75 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho everyday to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, please visit: