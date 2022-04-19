ZOLOZ listed as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Affirmation

BEIJING, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOLOZ, a global leading technology service provider of AI-powered Digital Identity Verification Solution, has been mentioned as a Representative Vendor in the latest Gartner Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Affirmation, published on March 2, 2022.

"The listed vendors represent what's core in the market, what extends it and what will transform it," stated the Market Guide.

According to the Market Guide report, "Identity-first security principles are built on the initial establishment of trust in a real-world identity claim. Security and risk management leaders must balance assurance needs with optimizing UX, while orchestrating multiple tools and carefully selecting vendors from a crowded market".

"Leveraging innovative technologies and deep industry insights, ZOLOZ is committed to offering our trusted and reliable digital identity solutions to support our customers as their operations become increasingly digital." said Jidong Chen, General Manager of ZOLOZ.

The adoption of ZOLOZ's e-KYC solutions helps clients reduce end user authentication time from days to around three minutes, while improving the authentication success rate from 65% to above 90%.

Major e-wallet operators and financial institutions including GCash in the Philippines, TnGD and Maybank in Malaysia, Dana in Indonesia, TrueMoney in Thailand and Mandiri Bank in Indonesia, have been using ZOLOZ's e-KYC (electronic Know-Your-Customer) solutions, collectively serving more than 100 million users across markets in Southeast Asia and South Asia.

To read the entire 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Affirmation, click here.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About ZOLOZ

ZOLOZ is a global leading technology service provider of AI-powered Digital Identity Verification Solution. ZOLOZ is committed to supporting clients to make trust simple throughout the full circle of serving end users, from remote account opening to on-going transaction protection. ZOLOZ's world leading digital identity products, powered by proprietary anti-spoofing algorithms, have been widely used by financial institutions to meet compliance requirements including KYC and AML, as well as detect transactional anomalies and precent fraud. ZOLOZ is in compliance with key industry standards, including PCI-DSS, ISO27001, and ISO27701.

In 2022, ZOLOZ completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit process, in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Type II audit tests the design and operating effectiveness of key internal controls over time, such as security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

