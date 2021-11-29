Zoma Sleep Announces Its Cyber Monday Mattress Sales

Zoma Sleep has announced that it has big plans for Cyber Monday. The leading mattress brand has said, “Black Friday is all about savings, but Cyber Monday will be about surprises.”

Zoma Sleep is the preferred mattress brand among professional athletes and athletic individuals. With its performance-enhancing design and cushioning designed to reduce soreness and relieve pain-causing pressure points, Zoma offers sleepers everything they need for rest and recovery. To make their mattresses accessible to customers, they’re offering the best Cyber Monday mattress sales around.

This year, Zoma Sleep’s Cyber Monday mattress deals include up to $549 off any mattress purchase. That means customers can save $150 on the mattress of their choice, plus they can get up to $399 in free accessories (pillows, comforter, and sheets). The markdowns don’t end there as customers can even get 30% off their luxurious adjustable bed which allows sleepers to comfortably elevate their head and feet for a zero-gravity feel. If you missed out on their Black Friday sale or simply didn’t think to purchase a new mattress days ago, this is your last chance to save on the biggest deals of the year.

“Each year, we think about ways in which we can offer some of the best promotions on our mattresses and accessories to ensure customers get the full Zoma Sleep experience. That’s why this year we’re adding some of our popular accessories as free gifts with every mattress purchase so customers can upgrade their whole sleep setup,” said James Nguyen of Zoma Sleep.

He said, “This Cyber Monday, shoppers can take advantage of these sales so they don’t have to skimp on quality sleep. Since our mattresses come with free shipping, free returns, a 100 night trial and a 10 year warranty, anyone buying a mattress today can lock in their savings and rest assured that if they change their mind later, they can return their mattress. But we’re so confident that they’ll love the way they sleep after trying out Zoma in the comfort of their home.”

About Zoma Sleep

Zoma Sleep manufactures performance-enhancing sleep products with its mattresses and pillows made in the USA. It’s the preferred brand among professional athletes since Zoma products promote faster recovery and deeper sleep. The mattresses use cutting-edge materials and design and come backed by free returns, free shipping, and a 10-year warranty.

