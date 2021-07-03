Zoma Sleep Rethinks Traditional Memory Foam Mattress Design

Zoma has become the mattress brand of choice for professional athletes, mainly because the brand has greatly improved traditional memory foam design.

The Zoma brand of memory foam and hybrid mattresses offers incredible value, mainly because they are not run-of-the-mill memory foam mattresses. Zoma’s take on the design and manufacturing of the mattress makes it a much better solution, “a solution which many professional athletes depend on,” said a representative for Zoma. The brand’s cutting edge mattresses have, in a way, rethought what a mattress should do and the materials that go into it, allowing for it to offer better comfort, longer service life and at a lower price tag. The brand also manufactures adjustable beds and various other accessories.

Zoma has also announced its 4th of July Mattress sale. In it, the company offers shoppers a $150 discount on its cutting edge memory foam mattresses and hybrid mattresses. Buyers are also treated to up to $540 worth of free bedding with each mattress purchase. Other promos during the Fourth of July Mattress Deal weekend include Buy One Get One 50% off on pillows and a 30% discount on adjustable beds.

Readers can find out more about the latest discounts on hybrid and memory foam mattresses by visiting the following page: https://zomasleep.com/fourth-of-july-mattress-sale

“Zoma’s signature memory foam mattress and its unique Zoma Hybrid feature a universally comfortable medium firmness level. This makes both mattresses ideal for side, back and combination sleepers. The blend of support and responsiveness helps provide comfort and pressure-relief, which minimizes aches, pains, soreness, and stiffness,” said a representative for Zoma.

“Zoma’s mattresses stand out from all the other run-of-the-mill memory foam mattresses in the way they incorporate temperature-regulating gel memory foam, their Reactiv™ response layer, and bouncy pocketed coils. Our research and development team has decades of experience producing mattress and bedding materials. That’s why our products consistently deliver better sleep and faster recovery.”

Zoma is a favorite among professional athletes who agree that Zoma’s mattresses help them sleep better and recover sooner. Zoma’s current Fourth of July mattress sale offers customers affordable solutions for quality sleep. Every Zoma mattress comes with a 100-night sleep trial which includes up to $540 in free accessories, free contactless delivery, and free returns within the lower 48 states. Plus, each mattress also has a 10-year warranty.

