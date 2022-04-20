Zoom Announces Latest Certifications and Innovations for Enhanced Platform Security

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced it has recently received a variety of third-party certifications and attestations, unveiled product innovations, and established programs, which collectively demonstrate the many initiatives undertaken at Zoom that help protect the security and privacy of its users.



“Safety, security, and privacy are at the core of how we make decisions at Zoom and enhance our platform,” said Jason Lee, Chief Information Security Officer at Zoom. “We remain committed to being a platform that users can trust for all of their online interactions, information, and business.”

Third-party certifications and attestations demonstrate effectiveness

At Zoom, third-party certifications and standards are integral to its security program’s foundation. Zoom recently expanded its list of growing attestations with the following:

Publication of a Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) on Zoom’s Meetings, Webinar, and Chat services from SURF. SURF, the collaborative organization for IT in Dutch education and research, and Zoom agreed to several actions in the course of collaborating on the DPIA. These include new features, improved transparency and documentation, enhanced practices, and a measurement plan. Learn more about the outcomes here .

Features designed for security and privacy

In addition, Zoom continues to enhance its security features for all users with the introduction of recent innovations such as automatic updates in the Zoom client . With automatic updates, Zoom is helping users to receive important security fixes and other features, improving their overall experience with the Zoom platform.

Innovations that will soon be available include a Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) offering, which will be released this year, and Zoom’s end-to-end encryption (E2EE) offering will be rolled out to Zoom Phone , for one-on-one, intra-account phone calls that occur via the Zoom client later this year.

Industry collaboration for a more secure future

To meet the growing needs of its global customer base, Zoom has established programs that bring in expertise and skills from around the world to inform security innovation and identify potential threats. These include a CISO Council to foster a strategic feedback loop for upcoming security and privacy innovation, and the development of a Data Security and Protection (DSP) Toolkit in support of the National Health Service (NHS). Additionally, Zoom offers bespoke solutions for specific audiences across industries and locations, such as:

Zoom X powered by Telekom . Zoom and Deutsche Telekom committed to developing a joint solution specifically for the German market called Zoom X powered by Telekom, which combines the experience customers love from Zoom with the trusted network and service delivered by Deutsche Telekom. Leveraging Zoom’s seamless video communications platform, customers are enabled to set up and manage meetings intuitively across all end devices.

Zoom and Deutsche Telekom committed to developing a joint solution specifically for the German market called Zoom X powered by Telekom, which combines the experience customers love from Zoom with the trusted network and service delivered by Deutsche Telekom. Leveraging Zoom’s seamless video communications platform, customers are enabled to set up and manage meetings intuitively across all end devices. Zoom for Government . Zoom for Government, which is designed for U.S. federal agencies, is also available to U.S. state and local government customers, as well as other approved businesses and organizations that support the U.S. government. Zoom for Government includes 256-bit AES-GCM encryption as well as optional end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for Zoom Meetings. The Zoom for Government platform (which includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Webinar, Zoom Chat, and Zoom Phone) has achieved the following: FedRAMP Moderate authorization in February 2019 An Authorization to Operate with Conditions (ATO-C) at Department of Defense Impact Level 4 (DoD IL4) for Zoom Meetings with the Department of the U.S. Air Force in June 2021 A Provisional Authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency for DoD IL4 in March 2022 A Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) attestation in January 2022 A HIPAA attestation in March 2021



Tapping into the power of the security community

In addition to the daily testing that Zoom conducts on its solutions and infrastructure, Zoom invested in a skilled global team of security researchers via a private bug bounty program. Hosted on HackerOne’s platform, the world’s most trusted provider of ethical hacking solutions, the program led to the recruitment of over 800 security researchers whose collective work resulted in the submission of numerous bug reports, and awards of over $2.4 million in bug bounty payments since the program was introduced. In 2021 alone, Zoom awarded over $1.8 million across 401 reports.

Furthering education on Zoom security and privacy features

Zoom keeps privacy and security top of mind for all end users. Zoom launched its Trust Center , a one-stop shop for assets and information on Zoom compliance, privacy, safety, and security. It includes compliance and corporate governance resources, a detailed privacy overview, security resources and certifications, a detailed trust and safety overview, and more. Zoom also recently introduced its Learning Center , which provides a series of free courses to get the most out of Zoom. Users can complete a “ Zoom Security Basics ” training and earn the “Security Champion” badge. The Zoom Trust Center and Learning Center also contain information on Zoom’s security features and how to keep meetings secure. This includes pre-meeting and in-meeting settings such as passwords set at the individual meeting, user, group, or account level; meeting Waiting Rooms; the ability to lock a meeting, remove, mute or place participants on hold; and much more.

To learn more about Zoom privacy and security, explore Zoom’s Trust Center .

