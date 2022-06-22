Zoom Expands Developer Platform with Launch of Zoom Apps SDK

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Zoom Video Communications, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZM) announced the general availability of the Zoom Apps SDK, which provides developers with the resources and support infrastructure needed to build Zoom Apps within the Zoom client. By building on the Zoom Apps SDK, developers can reach Zoom customers, and users can discover and add new apps within the same client they use every day. Over 100 Zoom Apps have been published by developer partners to enrich meeting experiences ranging from meeting productivity, team collaboration, and social networking to gaming.

“To meet customer expectations, organizations continue to look for ways to evolve their businesses and scale workflows, which leads to an increased need for developers to have access to develop innovative app capabilities and features," said Brendan Ittelson, Chief Technology Officer at Zoom. "With the launch of the Zoom Apps SDK, the Zoom Developer Platform continues to expand and offer developers new ways to incorporate video communications and collaboration into their creations, transforming business workflows forever."

"The ability to leverage APIs to enable application integration and innovation is a critical digital transformation need," says Irwin Lazar, President and Principal Analyst at Metrigy. "More than 84% of IT professionals in our research say that API availability is important for employee and customer engagement use cases. General availability of the Zoom Apps SDK will make it easier, and faster, for developers to deliver business benefits through a variety of ways."

Zoom Apps SDK broadens developer capabilities by:

Increasing the reach of new applications by tapping into Zoom’s global and diverse audience, listing apps on the Zoom App Marketplace and in the Zoom client where apps can be installed even during a Zoom Meeting

Extending new apps to create collaborative experiences across Zoom Meetings

Creating engaging experiences for customers both within and outside of Zoom Meetings



Zoom Apps SDK is a JavaScript SDK that provides access to client features such as setting the Virtual Background while also providing the app context for the interaction. Fundamentally, it uses a method to get the meeting context, with identifiers for the user and meeting. These identifiers can be used with a comprehensive set of API endpoints from the Zoom Developer Platform, including REST APIs and Webhooks to enrich the app experience.

With the Zoom Apps SDK, companies are able to create engaging experiences within Zoom Meetings, and in the Zoom desktop window for asynchronous collaboration.

"In this new era of hybrid work, businesses are using more apps than ever to collaborate and get work done from anywhere," said Ketan Kittur, Vice President, Product Management at Box. "We know that customers want all of their favorite apps to work securely and seamlessly together. With the Zoom Apps SDK, we created the Box app for Zoom which empowers our thousands of joint customers to work frictionlessly across our two platforms."

Getting Started with Zoom Apps SDK

Building with Zoom Apps SDK is simple. Here’s how to get started:

Build the app: Utilize the Zoom Apps SDK to develop and customize an app. Complete the submission checklist: Before submitting an app for review, ensure all items are completed in the Submission Requirements. The checklist covers marketing, privacy, legal, support, and technical information. Submit the app for review: All apps submitted for publication undergo a thorough review, including functional and usability testing, and security and compliance review. Publish on App Marketplace: Once published, the app will be available to all users through an embeddable button.

To learn more about the Zoom Apps SDK, please read our blog

