Zoom named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for UCaaS, Worldwide

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), today announced that analyst firm Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide for the fourth time in a row. The UCaaS report evaluated 11 companies in the unified communications space, and Zoom has been recognized as a Leader in this space for its UCaaS offerings. Zoom includes enterprise-grade solutions like Zoom Team Chat , Zoom Phone , Zoom Meetings , Zoom Contact Center , and Zoom AI Companion .



“We are excited to be named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS for the fourth consecutive year which we feel is a result of our ongoing commitment to offer an exceptional UCaaS experience," said Graeme Geddes, Chief Growth Officer at Zoom. “As we continue to innovate and evolve our platform, we remain true to solving real customer problems and delivering limitless human connection."

To read a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS report, please click here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, Rafael Benitez, Megan Fernandez, Christopher Trueman, Pankil Sheth, 28 November 2023.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

About Zoom

Zoom is an all-in-one intelligent collaboration platform that makes connecting easier, more immersive, and more dynamic for businesses and individuals. Zoom technology puts people at the center, enabling meaningful connections, facilitating modern collaboration, and driving human innovation through solutions like team chat, phone, meetings, omnichannel cloud contact center, smart recordings, whiteboard, and more, in one offering. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more info at zoom.com.

Public Relations

Bridget Moriarty

Corporate PR Manager

press@zoom.us