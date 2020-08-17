Zoom Phone Cloud Service Now Available in Over 40 Countries and Territories New Global Select Plan Will Streamline the Service Agreement Process GlobeNewswire August 17, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced general availability of its Zoom Phone cloud phone service in 25 additional countries and territories, as well as a new, drastically simplified telephone service plan for companies with locations across the globe. Zoom now provides local telephone service and domestic calling in over 40 countries and territories around the world. The new countries and territories where Zoom Phone supports local phone numbers are: Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Mexico, Norway, Panama, Peru, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, and Slovenia. This expanded geographic coverage allows Zoom customers to migrate away from their legacy phone systems and consolidate business communications into Zoom’s video-first unified communications platform.

To help customers streamline their communication carrier portfolio, Zoom has launched the Global Select plan. With this new plan, a company can purchase domestic calling in 40 plus countries and territories where Zoom provides PSTN service, for a single price. While many companies with locations around the world are responsible for negotiating telephone service agreements with various carriers, Zoom aims to simplify that process.

In addition to local service in 40 plus countries and territories, Zoom Phone provides telephone connectivity covering the world through its Bring Your Own Carrier model, including in markets where telephone service is highly regulated. Zoom will also continue to provide an easy solution for companies that do not require individual direct numbers for every employee. For these customers, the Zoom Phone Pro plan for cloud telephony service is available starting at $8 USD a user per month.

“Zoom Phone is changing the game,” said Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work Research at Frost & Sullivan. “Now, with an innovative plan model and availability of its successful Zoom Phone product in 40 plus countries, it will be a compelling option for many multinational customers.”

“As we engage with our customers, they are telling us they want to untangle their global telephony spending and consolidate, much like their move to the cloud,” said Graeme Geddes, Head of Zoom Phone. “In response we developed the Global Select plan and our expansion across the globe.”

What Zoom Phone customers are saying:

"At ServiceNow, we rely on Zoom daily to keep our global teams, customers, and prospects connected,” said Tomer Mekhty, Vice President of Global IT Operations, ServiceNow. “We’ve been long-time Zoom platform users and we are excited to have the opportunity to add Zoom Phone to Zoom’s full stack of communication and collaboration tools. Zoom Phone enhances our stack of communication and collaboration, covering voice, video, and chat all in one. It makes it possible to transition from voice to video calls seamlessly and achieve an approach to communication that best suits our collaborative and innovative culture.”

“At Cision, our entire team has found Zoom Phone easy to use and very reliable even when network conditions are challenging for our remote workforce,” said Eric Rabuse, Head of Telephony at Cision. “It offers voicemail transcriptions, three-way calling, a centralized portal for managing all voice operations securely, and many other features that our teams enjoy. The intuitive call queues are easy for users to manage and empowers our teams to make adjustments to their call handling without IT assistance. Zoom’s constant innovation across the entire platform puts a smile on our faces as they frequently surprise us with new features and releases. Just when you thought phones were old school, Zoom made them so much cooler with direct integrations into their meetings platform and CRMs we use daily.”

“I am a long-term Farmers Agency owner. Early on, I recognized the potential of cloud phone systems and have used several vendors over the years,” said Kevin Carda, Farmers Insurance Agency Owner. “There was always an issue: frequent inconsistent call quality issues, complex interfaces, modem/router issues, and so forth. Being a recent Zoom platform user, I discovered that they have a cloud phone service and it is superb! I was easily guided through the setup process and they helped me design a call management process that best suited my business. They truly have the perfect solution with voice, video, and chat services in a single intuitive interface and a very responsive support team to help you. I am thrilled with Zoom’s suite of products and their support team, and highly recommend Zoom to anyone looking for cutting-edge communication services at a very reasonable price."

Zoom Phone is available as an add-on for Zoom Pro and above customers. Please visit zoom.com/phonesystem for more information.

About Zoom PhoneZoom Phone is a cloud phone system available as an add-on to Zoom’s platform. Support for inbound and outbound calling through the public switched telephone network (PSTN) and seamlessly integrated telephony features enable customers to replace their existing PBX solution and consolidate all of their business communication and collaboration requirements into their favorite video platform. Zoom Phone is currently available in 40 plus countries and territories; and, through bring-your-own-carrier, is also available globally. Zoom Phone is offered by Zoom Voice Communications.

About ZoomZoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us.

