Zoom to Release Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023, after the market closes.



A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom’s investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us . A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

