Zoom Video Communications To Hold Financial Analyst Meeting During Zoomtopia

October 12, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) will hold a Financial Analyst Meeting on October 14, 2020 during its premier customer event, Zoomtopia. The event will be hosted by members of the executive team and will discuss Zoom’s business strategy, opportunities, and initiatives.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET through Zoom’s investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us/news-events/events. A replay will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live event.

