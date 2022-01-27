Zoomlion Launches First Collaborative Intelligent Robotic Excavator, Leading in Human-Machine Interaction Technology

CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 1157.HK), a leading high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise, launched the first collaborative intelligent robotic excavator at its 6th Science and Technology Innovation Conference on January 7.



Zoomlion's collaborative intelligent robotic excavator is equipped with a bionic control mode for complex tasks.

The excavator equipped with human-machine interaction system integrates artificial intelligence, intelligent control and other advanced technologies, empowering the excavator to interact with the operator and perform tasks automatically, recognizing both gesture and voice commands to work accurately.

The intelligent robotic excavator makes demanding slope cutting easy and more accurate. Once an operator inputs the 3D model of the site and task into the excavator, the machine can conduct a global analysis and drive to the target site and work automatically, without the need for professional operators or surveyors.

The company has changed traditional command interaction and developed voice control, which can recognize hundreds of commands such as "forward, backward and rotate (at any degree)" or an even more complex "slope cutting" command through the Automatic Operation Control phone app independently developed by Zoomlion.

Zoomlion has developed directive operations based on the requirements of accurate positioning in construction. Whether it's a construction site or digital sandtable, or just specifying a point on the ground by hand, the intelligent robotic excavator can reach the target point.

Moreover, Zoomlion has developed a bionic control mode for complex tasks. The operator can guide the excavator to follow his/her arm movement accordingly ensuring accurate operation.

Zoomlion's collaborative intelligent robotic excavator is helpful for improving construction efficiency and reducing operating costs; more importantly, it can work in dangerous and complex environments, protecting operators from risks.

"Intellectualization has become an inevitable trend in the development of construction machinery, and Zoomlion has integrated sensing technology, Internet of Things (IoT) and big data to further promote the comprehensive connectivity of people, machines and things since 2014. The blockbuster launch of the collaborative intelligent robotic excavator not only represents the latest outcome in the field of human-machine collaboration, but achieves a new breakthrough, pushing Zoomlion's application of human-machine interaction to new heights," said Liu Yanbin, deputy director of Zoomlion's Research Center.

As a leader in the technical innovation of construction machinery, Zoomlion will continue to increase input, accelerate research and development of human-machine collaborative technology and application, and lead the intelligent upgrade of the industry.