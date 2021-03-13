Zorovic Maritime Industry Crew Management Recruitment Training Services Launched

Zorovic Maritime Services is providing crew management and training services for maritime businesses seeking trained employees. The company recruits cadets for passenger ships, tankers, and more.

Zorovic Maritime Services, a company based in Croatia that provides crew management, recruitment, and training services for the maritime industry, has launched updated services.

The update combines a range of services including crew management and training for shipowners and seafarers in the maritime industry worldwide. These services are provided by a team of experienced account managers and personnel officers, based on each client’s company profile, management systems, and business needs.

Clients have access to a full-service crew management program. The company is able to employ individual maritime staff or provide staffing solutions for a full ship, as well as finding suitable employees for the off-shore oil and gas industry.

As well as recruitment services, clients can also avail of rotation management, payroll administration, state document and visa organization, medical documentation and medical assistance, English language, and competence evaluation testing. The company can also handle union negotiations and crew claim adjustments, and arrange crew travel.

A spokesperson for the company explains that they have a good relationship with local nautical schools and colleges and are able to use these contacts to provide clients with recently graduated cadets who are looking for a long-term maritime career.

Seafarers’ training services are also included as part of the launch. The company provides over 40 STCW and other industry-recognized educational programs, that are provided at designated in-house training facilities, and can offer customized training programs that are tailored to each client’s needs.

Zorovic Maritime Services is a family-owned company based in Rijeka, Croatia, that provides crew management services to the maritime industry. They are committed to finding and training responsible and dedicated maritime personnel and have experienced steady growth since 2005. The company has been awarded for contributing to the development of the maritime economy in Croatia for 2017.

