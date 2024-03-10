ZOX: From Family Crafts to Global Phenomenon | The Power of Positivity

—

In 2010, the Kuipers brothers convened around their family's kitchen table for an arts and crafts night, unknowingly laying the groundwork for a global phenomenon. The products they crafted that evening were the first steps toward making a significant impact worldwide.

Jason Kuipers, the eldest brother, has cherished collecting unique items since childhood, a passion that ignited the inception of their business. That passion would help fuel him to turn the business he started with his two younger brothers making unique bracelets adorned with uplifting messages into one of the largest online brands today. With products sold to over 1,200,000 customers in 185 countries as well as a special delivery to the International Space Station, there’s almost no place ZOX hasn’t gone.

ZOX's stated mission is “To change the world with kind words and unite kind souls.” A look inside their VIP Facebook Group reveals a world that most brands can only dream of. With tens of thousands of members and over 1,000 posts a month, their community unites customers from around the world. “Since the start of ZOX, one of our focuses has been the community. I think that shows every day with the hundreds of posts our community makes to uplift and support each other. It really is the nicest place on the internet.” Said Brandon Kuipers, Middle Brother.

Each ZOX product, be it a bracelet or watchband, carries a secret message of positivity on the inside, a feature that has resonated deeply with customers. The ZOX blog, updated regularly by the community, shares powerful stories of encouragement, resilience, and connection, further highlighting the brand's unique value.

Reflecting on the evolution of consumer engagement since their online inception in 2011, the Kuipers brothers acknowledge the shifting dynamics of digital interaction. In an era where consumer expectations are continually evolving, ZOX has remained steadfast in its commitment to authenticity and meaningful engagement. This ethos is exemplified in their response to customer feedback, which has spurred the expansion of their product lines, most recently, their lineup of Apple Watch Bands as well as Smart Watch Bands for Samsung, Garmin, FitBit, and Google Pixel.

Jordan Kuipers, the youngest of the trio, notes the surging demand for superior watch bands, a need that became a call for innovation. "The sheer volume of requests was a wake-up call for us," he remarks. The introduction of these bands was not merely a response to consumer demand but a reflection of ZOX's ethos of empathy and customer-centricity.

In tandem with its product innovations, ZOX has embraced a pivotal shift towards sustainability, recognizing the urgent need for eco-friendly practices in fashion. "We’ve always wanted to leave the world a better place than we found it," Brandon explains. The partnership with Repreve marked a significant stride towards this goal, transitioning to materials derived from 100% post-consumer polyester, thereby substantially reducing the brand's carbon footprint.

This sustainable pivot was met with overwhelming support from the ZOX community, further solidifying the brand's commitment to not just meeting but exceeding the expectations of its environmentally conscious consumers.

Looking towards the horizon, ZOX is not resting on its laurels. The brand is set to broaden its horizon with the introduction of customizable Medical Alert Bracelets and keychains, catering to a wider array of customer needs and preferences that expand the usability of their core products.

To join the ZOX Family or learn more, you can visit their website and shop their range of products at Zox.la.



Contact Info:

Name: Brandon

Email: Send Email

Organization: ZOX

Website: https://zox.la/



Release ID: 89123777

If there are any errors, inconsistencies, or queries arising from the content contained within this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our reliable team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours, taking proactive measures to rectify any identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. Ensuring accurate and dependable information is our top priority.