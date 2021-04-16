ZOZEN Boiler Engaged in Biomass Generation Power Project in Turkey

The Biomass Generation Power Project in Turkey applied a set of ZOZEN steam boiler.

—

With the aggravation of global warming, the increase of environmental protection pressure, and the shortage of fossil energy, using renewable energy biomass to generate electricity has become a breakthrough for all countries to achieve energy conservation and emission reduction. In Turkey, ZOZEN Boiler provided a set of steam boiler for the newly built biomass power generation project of BİYOSAN ENERJİ ÜRETİM DANIŞMANLIK A.Ş., a local biomass energy production company. The boiler equipment accelerated the construction of a green and low-carbon recycling economic system for users.

Power generation using biomass can be realized in different ways. It is a common method for biomass fuel to be burnt directly in a steam boiler, and the produced steam drives a screw generator or a steam turbine to generate electricity. Recently, BİYOSAN ENERJİ ÜRETİM DANIŞMANLIK A.Ş., a Turkey biomass energy production company, and planned to build a 1.5MWe AKSARAY biomass power generation project, fueled by wood waste pellets.

Wuxi Zozen Boiler Co., Ltd is an industrial boiler manufacturer from Jiangsu province, China, it mainly provides gas/oil-fired boiler, coal-fired boiler, biomass-fired boiler and thermal oil heater. ZOZEN Boiler is the boiler supplier in this project.

ZOZEN SZL series biomass-fired boiler supplied steam for this project. The boiler is shipped with the shop-assembled structure, which is composed of two parts: the combustion chamber and chain grate. According to the characteristics of different biomass fuels, the height of combustion chamber can be appropriately increased. It can be applied to biomass molding granules, sawdust, palm shells, straws and other fuels. Independent wind chambers are arranged under the chain grate, through which the user can reasonably adjust the air distribution according to different combustion conditions to ensure that the fuel is fully burnt. The boiler thermal efficiency is over 88%, which effectively improves the overall efficiency of biomass power generation system.

The wood waste pellets have the characteristics of high volatile matter and low ash content., therefore, after the combustion is completed, there is almost no ash on the grate surface, so the grate is easy to be exposed to high temperature, which will shorten the service life of the grate. In order to adapt to the combustion characteristics of biomass fuel, improve the reliability of the grate, ensure the long-term stable operation of the boiler, and build a stable, economic, clean and safe energy supply system, the technical personnel of ZOZEN Boiler studied the combustion temperature of each biomass fuel, selected the appropriate high-temperature resistant grate bars, and reasonably adjusted the rotation speed of grate.

Company Introduction:

Biomass power generation is a clean energy project benefiting the whole world. It can not only treat wood waste and other renewable waste resources, but also alleviate oil shortage and environmental pollution. Nowadays, global biomass energy power generation projects continue to increase, ZOZEN Boiler has produced a variety of boiler equipment using biomass energy as fuel, such as the biomass-fired boiler and biogas-fired boiler. It can make full use of biomass energy, and promote the rapid development of biomass power generation at home and abroad.

Contact Info:

Name: Jennifer Zhou

Email: Send Email

Organization: ZOZEN

Phone: +8613506150756

Website: https://en.zozen.com/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/zozen-boiler-engaged-in-biomass-generation-power-project-in-turkey/89005437

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89005437