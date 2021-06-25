Zuellig Pharma Selects CYFIRMA to Elevate Cyber-intelligence Capabilities and Strengthen Cybersecurity Posture

Asia's leading pharmaceutical and healthcare services group will utilize CYFIRMA's DeCYFIR platform to mitigate cyber threats and digital risk as it accelerates its digitalization efforts

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CYFIRMA, a threat discovery and cyber-intelligence platform company, funded by Goldman Sachs, Zodius Capital and Z3Partners, today announced that Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare services provider in Asia, has selected DeCYFIR, a cloud-based, AI-powered cybersecurity platform, to gain further visibility into its external threat landscape to uncover hacking campaigns and avert cyberattacks.

In the last 18 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has seen the global healthcare industry falling victim to cybercriminals taking advantage of the chaos. According to CYFIRMA researchers, cyberattacks on healthcare more than doubled in 2020. COVID-19 response efforts, including vaccine research and supply chain were the largest focus of these targeted campaigns.

With CYFIRMA's DeCYFIR platform, Zuellig Pharma has bolstered its cyber defence ammunition to accurately uncover cyberattacks at the early planning stage and take remedial actions to close vulnerabilities before hackers can compromise the network. The platform enables further visibility into the external threat landscape by monitoring the dark web, hacker forums and various closed communities to look for threat indicators that would signal cybercriminals planning to exploit security weaknesses that could lead to business disruption.

"As a healthcare services company delivering life-saving medicines to those who need them the most, we own and operate some of the most advanced cold chain facilities, managing temperature-sensitive medicines through innovative and digitalized processes. The rapidly evolving threat landscape in the healthcare industry has shown us the importance of managing cybersecurity in dynamic ways, particularly as we continue rolling out more digitalization initiatives. CYFIRMA's DeCYFIR will guide us in our response to cyber risks by providing us with real-time insights and early warnings to malicious activities targeting us," said Mike Brewster, Vice President Technology, Zuellig Pharma.

"We are honored to be working with Zuellig Pharma to deploy our DeCYFIR platform, which will play a pivotal role in helping them fend off cybercriminals who are out to pilfer intellectual property, conduct corporate espionage, cause business disruption and damage brand and reputation. Cybercrime has escalated rapidly in recent times, and this is a clear sign that businesses need to relook at how they are currently managing their cybersecurity strategies and programs. DeCYFIR's ability to predict imminent attacks will give defenders the much-needed edge over cybercriminals," said Kumar Ritesh, Founder and CEO, CYFIRMA. "

ABOUT Zuellig Pharma

Zuellig Pharma is one of the largest healthcare services groups in Asia and our purpose is to make healthcare more accessible. We provide world-class distribution, digital and commercial services to support the growing healthcare needs in this region. The company was started almost a hundred years ago and has grown to become a US$13 billion business covering 13 markets with over 12,000 employees. Our people serve over 350,000 medical facilities and work with over 1,000 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world.

More recently, we launched our Zuellig Health Solutions Innovation Centre to develop new services and address some pressing healthcare needs in Asia. Since then, our teams have been focused on creating data, digital and disease management solutions, supporting patients with chronic conditions and helping payors manage healthcare costs.

ABOUT CYFIRMA

CYFIRMA is a threat discovery and cyber-intelligence platform company. We combine cyber intelligence with attack surface discovery and digital risk protection to deliver predictive, personalized, contextual, outside-in, and multi-layered insights. We harness our cloud-based AI and ML-powered analytics platform to help organizations proactively identify potential threats at the planning stage of cyberattacks. Our unique approach of providing the hacker's view and deep insights into the external cyber landscape help clients prepare for upcoming attacks.

CYFIRMA works with many Fortune 500 companies. The company has offices located in the USA, Japan, Singapore and India.

https://www.cyfirma.com/

https://www.cyfirma.jp/

