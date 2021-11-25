Zuki Moba becomes the first Gamefi project to receive investment from Hobi Ventures

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuki Moba announced that it had received a strategic investment from Huobi Ventures. Zuki Moba is known for being the first Gamefi project that Huobi Ventures invested in since they started interested in NFT game projects.

Zuki Moba is a MOBA Esport Game (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) which is built with a Decentralized Economy application community-oriented. In-game NFT is used to build characters, game items, and Metaverse structures. In addition, Play to Earn mechanism is applied to create economic benefits for Gamers, creating a unique point compared to traditional MOBA games.

The game is built based on the traditional Japanese snowball game (Yukigassen) which is famous throughout the game world for its attractive nature of sports, fun, competition, and attractive battle online and can develop into a global e-sport game.

Zuki Moba worked with Huobi Ventures for strategic investment from the early days. It is difficult to receive investment from Huobi Ventures because they have strict rules to evaluate a project to decide whether it's potential or not and some policies to protect investors' interests. Huobi Ventures will only accept reliable and potential projects to invest in.

Zuki Moba has successfully conquered Houbi Ventures with a strong backend support team with experienced team leaders. Some of the notable names are Kyber Network, Coinsgroup, Axia8 Ventures, UFIN, Krypital Group, x21, Clovers Venture, Onebit Ventures, Kiwi Group, Alphamoon Capital, VBC Ventures, BinStarter, LaunchZone, BSCStation, KrystalGo, Dora Factory, Kardia Chain… and impressive figures of growth potential after implementing IDO and Listing PancakeSwap on November 20, 2021.

Zuki Moba had successfully completed IDO and Listing date with impressive numbers: Trading volume reached more than $27M; ATH ROI x91 times from IDO; more than 12,000 Holder wallets after its release 12 hours ago and over $900K in liquidity pool.

Zuki Moba is preparing for the launch of the first NFTs and first Moba game version in early 2022.

About Huobi Ventures

Huobi Ventures is a part of the Huobi Group, and focuses on global investments. Composed of four divisions — strategic M&A, strategic investments, asset management and global cooperation, Huobi Ventures has already launched three funds to target different fields: Blockchain, HECO, and NFTs. Huobi Ventures aims to empower Huobi Global's further growth, and create a global community of partners that can provide mutual benefits for each other.