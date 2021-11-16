Zype Launches Playout 2.0 to Enable Streamlined Linear Channel Scheduling and Distribution for Broadcasters, Digital Publishers, and Consumer Brands

Customers can grow brand reach and generate new revenue by building and publishing live linear channel experiences through Zype's simplified drag-and-drop content scheduling platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zype, the leading video API and infrastructure platform, today launched Zype Playout 2.0, a new version of its award-winning live linear solution that speeds channel scheduling with easy-to-use drag-and-drop functionality. Winner of the NAB Show Product of the Year award in the Best New Streaming Technology category, Playout 2.0 manages all aspects of programming, distribution, and monetizing linear playout channels. The latest version also includes new analytics dashboards that provide content performance insights to measure engagement and ROI.

Playout 2.0 represents a new generation of live-linear streaming capabilities that make it possible for anyone to curate a diverse range of content types and formats into a singular linear channel. It allows users to easily build and monetize linear TV channels through streamlined, drag-and-drop programming of live and on-demand video into linear streams which lowers the time, cost and expertise required to grow viewership of linear content on OTT, mobile and social video platforms.

Consumer engagement with digital linear video continues to grow and is increasingly important to video-centric brands. As enterprises migrate to cloud-based solutions for distributing video, Playout 2.0 offers an intuitive and dynamic digital content programming experience. Unlike other playout solutions, Playout 2.0's interface offers an electronic programming guide (EPG) style linear scheduler, making it straight-forward for publishers to create channels and craft high quality viewing experiences.

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, has been an early adopter of Playout 2.0 to power its connected TV programming capabilities. "We have been rapidly expanding our distribution across free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels to offer fans a lean-back music video viewing experience on their TV screens," said Rob Christensen, VP, Advanced TV, Vevo. "Zype's newest version of Playout is built to increase our efficiency as we continue to grow and solidify our presence across more viewing destinations."

"Zype Playout 2.0 delivers one of the most flexible virtual live-linear playout solutions in the market," said Ed Laczynski, CEO Zype. "We are on the forefront of innovation, bridging traditional broadcast and digital programming, and revolutionizing what's possible for broadcasters and digital content publishers everywhere."

Key features and benefits of Playout 2.0 include:

Live Video Scheduling : Easily intermix live video with VOD assets in a continuous programmatic live stream.

Easily intermix live video with VOD assets in a continuous programmatic live stream. Smart Content Organization Tools: Quick and easy content curation with tools like dynamic playlists, multiple video tracks to perform "stunts" and responsive programming decisions, reusable programming blocks, cut-to-live preemptive programming, and auto content loops.

Quick and easy content curation with tools like dynamic playlists, multiple video tracks to perform "stunts" and responsive programming decisions, reusable programming blocks, cut-to-live preemptive programming, and auto content loops. Horizontal Timeline Scheduler UI: Intuitive programming scheduling with a time-based horizontal interface inspired by video editing software.

Intuitive programming scheduling with a time-based horizontal interface inspired by video editing software. Advanced API Tools: All features within the user interface can also be accessed via a robust API, making it easy to plug Playout 2.0 into existing workflows or build new tools to innovate programming and scheduling capabilities.

All features within the user interface can also be accessed via a robust API, making it easy to plug Playout 2.0 into existing workflows or build new tools to innovate programming and scheduling capabilities. Easy Ad Monetization: Hassle-free setup of ad monetization using existing or out-of-the-box ad servers such as Freewheel, SpotX, and Google Ad Manager. Native SCTE-35 marker insertion support.

Hassle-free setup of ad monetization using existing or out-of-the-box ad servers such as Freewheel, SpotX, and Google Ad Manager. Native SCTE-35 marker insertion support. Flexible Distribution Destinations: Program a channel once and distribute to as many destinations as you need in HLS, RTMP, SRT, or Zixi formats.

Program a channel once and distribute to as many destinations as you need in HLS, RTMP, SRT, or Zixi formats. First-Party Data Collection & Action-Oriented Analytics: Gather proprietary viewer data and avoid dependencies and restrictions on third-party data collection to make smart programming decisions based on what, where, and when content performs best.

Gather proprietary viewer data and avoid dependencies and restrictions on third-party data collection to make smart programming decisions based on what, where, and when content performs best. Sync Content Between CMS & Playout: Manage your content and linear channel on one platform with no wait time from ingest to distribution.

For more information about Zype and Playout 2.0, visit: zype.com/product/playout or https://www.zype.com/ .

About Zype

Zype is the infrastructure for digital video, providing a cloud-based platform to manage and distribute enterprise-grade video across web, mobile, TV, and social media. Offering both developer-friendly tools such as customizable APIs as well as turnkey solutions for automated publishing, Zype's SaaS enables video creators, publishers or distributors to quickly build, launch and manage superior video products at scale. With a wide ecosystem of video connectors and technology partners and an award-winning support team, Zype's customers confidently increase reach, engagement and monetization by delivering premium entertainment experiences. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, Zype is a privately held company with over 300 customers worldwide. www.zype.com .

