1 dead, 2 hurt after military jet crashes into homes in China

One person has died and two are injured after a military jet crashed in Laohekou City, Xiangyang, in central Hubei province, near Laohekou Airport on Thursday morning (June 9).

State broadcaster CCTV's military channel reported that a J-7 fighter jet crashed during training. The pilot parachuted from the plane and was taken to hospital for examination and treatment along with two injured members of the public.

The cause of the crash and whether there are other casualties are being further investigated, CCTV Military reported.

Video captured at the scene of the plane crash showed damage to buildings.

PHOTO: Weibo

Video posted by Xinhua and circulating on social media shows several houses on fire at the scene.

Emergency department personnel rushed to the crash site, according to Xinhua.

Laohekou Airport is now mainly used as a training site for new fighter pilots from the Central Theatre Command Air Force. The airport, which has a 5,960-metre (19,500-foot) runway, stopped serving civil aviation routes after the Liuji Airport in Xiangyang opened in 1989.

There have been several other cases of fighter jets crashing during training flights in China. In 2015, a Chinese air force pilot parachuted to safety moments before his aircraft crashed into a hillside.

Two years before that, a military pilot died when his fighter jet crashed during night training in eastern Zhejiang.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.