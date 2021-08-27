1 Hong Kong man dead, another missing after falling out of Shenzhen-bound speedboat said to be avoiding police vessel

One Hong Kong man is dead and another is missing after they were thrown into the sea from a speedboat as it made a sharp turn to avoid detection by a police vessel off Tuen Mun, sources say, sparking a massive search effort.

The two men, aged 38 and 45, along with two women, aged 24 and 36, boarded the speedboat being piloted by another person at a beach off Lung Kwu Tan Road in Tuen Mun around midnight on Wednesday (Aug 25), according to the force.

The two men were Hong Kong residents, while the two women were from the mainland.

The older woman was staying in Hong Kong illegally, and the other held a recognisance form, a temporary identification document that permits the bearer to remain in the city.

A police source said he believed the four were being smuggled into mainland China.

"We don't rule out the possibility they would have brought some illegal immigrants into the city on their return trip," he added.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the group spotted a marine police launch as they were making their way towards Shenzhen and attempted to avoid it, according to the source.

However, there was no indication the police vessel spotted the speedboat, and it did not pursue it.

"The two men and the younger woman were thrown into the sea when the coxswain made a U-turn," he said.

He added that the younger man was unconscious when he and the woman were brought back aboard the speedboat.

The older man, however, could not be found.

The speedboat then returned to the beach, without making an immediate emergency call, and the operator fled on foot.

According to the force, one of the two women called police shortly before 1am on Thursday after the pair reached Tuen Mun Town Plaza.

Emergency personnel were sent to the beach and found the 38-year-old man dead on board the speedboat.

Another source said the man had suffered abrasions to his back and had fractured his right hand.

"An initial examination suggests he died from drowning," he said.

He added that officers arrested the 24-year-old woman for aiding and abetting an illegal immigrant, and detained the 36-year-old woman for unlawfully remaining in the city.

"We are still investigating the relationship among all the people involved in the case, and are also looking into whether they were intending to be smuggled into the mainland at the time of the incident," he said.

As of Thursday morning, a search for the missing man by air, land and sea was still under way, according to a police spokesman.

Detectives from the Tuen Mun district crime squad are handling the case.

