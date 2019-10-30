10 rescued from rubble of collapsed building in China

Rescuers have found all 10 people who went missing following a building collapse at a construction site in Guanshanhu district, Guizhou province, China.

Sin Chew Daily reported that eight of them had succumbed to injuries while two others were injured.

A basement car park level gave way while 14 workers were on duty there on Monday.

Three of them managed to escape while another worker was saved by the rescue team not long after the incident.

The rest were pulled out of the rubble around 3am yesterday.