103-year-old Hong Kong man dies after passing out while eating chocolate cake

A 103-year-old man with a history of heart illness died in hospital early Friday (Feb 11) morning after passing out while eating a chocolate cake at his home in Hong Kong.

Emergency personnel were called to his flat on Sau Chuk Yuen Road in Kowloon City shortly before 12.30am after police received a report from his son.

An initial investigation suggested the elderly man collapsed while eating in the living room, according to police. He lived with his son, daughter-in-law and a domestic helper.

He was taken in an unconscious state to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei, where he later died.

A police spokesman said the initial examination did not show any indication the man had choked. He said an autopsy would be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Separately, a four-year-old boy died after he vomited and passed out at his home in Yuen Long soon after 3am.

His mother called police, saying the boy collapsed in the family’s village house in Nam Hang Tsuen on Tai Tong Road, according to police. Officers came to scene with paramedics in tow.

He was taken unconscious to Pok Oi Hospital in the district, where he later died.

A police source said the boy had a fever on Wednesday and was given medication for it. Police said an autopsy would be conducted.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.