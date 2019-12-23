10m in China expected to escape poverty this year

More than 10 million people are expected to be lifted from poverty this year, and some 340 counties will no longer be labelled as impoverished, poverty relief chief Liu Yongfu said at a recent gathering in Beijing.

"This year's relief target has been completed, in an all-around way," Liu, director of the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development, announced in a work report he delivered at the annual National Poverty Relief and Development Conference, which concluded on Saturday.

Access to education, healthcare, secure housing and tap water has been generally ensured nationwide, Liu said.

By the end of 2018, China had 16.6 million rural poor－defined as living on less than 2,300 yuan (S$444) a year.

Almost 400 counties were still listed as impoverished, meaning their overall poverty rate was above 3 per cent.

The remaining impoverished rural Chinese are mainly from a mosaic of ethnic communities scattered across western regions: the Tibet autonomous region, as well as four provinces where ethnic Tibetan people live, the southern part of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region and three prefectures in Gansu, Sichuan and Yunnan provinces.

Officials commonly refer to these regions as the Three Areas and Three Prefectures, the deeply impoverished areas.

In his report, Liu stressed that decisive progress has been made in such regions, with the number of registered poor falling from 1.72 million last year to 430,000 by the end of this year.

The overall poverty rate in the Three Areas and Three Prefectures plummeted to 2 per cent, from above 8 per cent a year earlier.