11-year-old boy among 5,500 arrested in annual Hong Kong-Macau-Guangdong triad sweep

More than 5,500 people, ranging from triad leaders to children as young as 11, were rounded up in Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong province during a joint operation that spanned June to August, police revealed on Monday (Sept 6).

The annual crackdown targeting triad activities and organised crime, code-named “Thunderbolt 2021”, was carried out in two phases: from June 6 to July 11, then from Aug 16 to 30.

In Hong Kong, 2,320 people aged between 11 and 84 were arrested for a variety of offences such as drug trafficking, deception, bookmaking and money laundering, according to the force.

Chief Superintendent Ryan Wong Wai of the Organised Crime and Triad Bureau (OCTB) said more than 1,100 people were also arrested in neighbouring Guangdong, while another 2,100 people were arrested or taken to police stations in Macau.

Hong Kong’s annual join operation with Macau and Guangdong is viewed as a way of cleaning up the streets ahead of National Day festivities on Oct 1.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Backed by officers from customs, immigration and fire services, Hong Kong police raided nearly 2,000 locations across the city, including drug storage centres, unlicensed pubs, gambling dens and vice establishments.

An annual occurrence since 2000, the joint crackdown is viewed as a “clean-up” campaign ahead of National Day festivities on Oct 1.

Wong said police officers from the OCTB broke up two triad-controlled bookmaking operations during the massive sweep, arresting 40 people and seizing HK$3.6 billion (S$621.7 million) in betting records on football matches and horse racing.

Officers also seized HK$21 million in cash and froze bank accounts containing HK$19.5 million in suspected crime proceeds. “HK$3.6 billion in illegal bets was the largest amount of betting records police seized in a decade,” he said.

Machetes, brass knuckles and other assorted weapons collected during the three months of Operation Thunderbolt.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Wong added it was possible that illegal gambling activities were on the rise locally because of border closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the city’s Gambling Ordinance, anyone convicted of bookmaking faces a maximum penalty of seven years in jail and a HK$5 million fine. But Wong warned that even placing an illegal bet was punishable by up to nine months’ jail and a HK$30,000 fine.

The youngest suspect arrested during the summer crackdown was an 11-year-old boy who was detained for assault in August in connection with a triad dispute, according to Senior Superintendent Chung Lai Yee of the Kowloon East regional crime unit.

Separately, her officers also took down eight syndicates whose members had swindled HK$130 million from their victims by posing as officials, with one man alone losing HK$69 million.

The arrests for money-laundering and deception followed an exchange of intelligence with mainland authorities and involved the freezing of HK$12 million in alleged illegal proceeds.

Marine police, meanwhile, detected four human-trafficking cases in which undocumented immigrants were smuggled into the city from the mainland.

Police arrested 17 people across the four cases, including 11 mainlanders who were being smuggled into the city and four people from Vietnam.

The massive operation also saw about 3,000 people fined HK$5,000 each for violating social-distancing regulations aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-19.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.