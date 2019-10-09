11-year-old Chinese pupil becomes card-throwing prodigy

PHOTO: Weibo/南阳身边事
The Star/Asia News Network

China Press reported that after four years of arduous training, an 11-year-old pupil in China's Henan province has become a card-throwing prodigy.

The force behind his throws was so strong that the cards could pierce through objects such as watermelons, pumpkins and even wooden blocks.

A video of Wang Kai performing his card tricks showed how each card was thrown and lodged into the objects.

It was reported that Wang fell in love with card throwing after watching magicians performing the trick on television.

It took him four years, 400 decks of cards and multiple wrist injuries to perfect his skill.

Asked if Wang's skill was a waste of the boy's time, his father said everyone has an interest and that his son's happened to be card throwing.

"A primary school pupil did not give up pursuing his interest for four years. Because of this, everyone should admire his determination, " he said.

More about
china Children and Youth

