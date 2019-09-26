136kg wild boar goes on rampage in Chinese karaoke bar

A 315-pound (143kg) wild boar went on the rampage at a karaoke parlour in northeast China, scaring customers before staff managed to trap the animal in a room for local police to handle.

The incident happened at an unnamed karaoke establishment in Jixian county, Heilongjiang province on Monday evening, video news site Pear Video reported on Thursday.

Surveillance camera footage shows that the creature charged into the parlour before running into a private room, scaring two customers who ran out of the room. Several more frightened customers were seen running out of other rooms on the same corridor.

"The wild boar managed to enter the establishment because the door wasn't closed, and it damaged the main bar counter by charging into it," an unnamed KTV parlour staff member was quoted as saying by Pear Video. "Then it ran into a customer's private karaoke room and scared them out."

Frightened customers reported the incident to staff, who trapped the animal in a room.

"Wild boars definitely have an aggressive nature and they can seriously harm people," a local police officer was quoted as saying. "After receiving instructions from our boss, we used a sniper gun to kill the boar. We had to shoot it three times before it finally died."

Surveillance camera footage also showed several police officers dragging the dead animal down the karaoke parlour's corridor.

China has a large population of wild boar, estimated to be around 33.5 million, Reuters has reported.

In 2014, a villager in Heilongjiang province died after being attacked by a 100kg (220lbs) wild boar as he was herding cattle on a mountain.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.