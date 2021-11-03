15 arrested after brawl between rival Hong Kong triad gangs

Hong Kong police have arrested 15 suspected triad members in a series of raids after a brawl between two rival groups that led about 40 gangsters to surround three cars in the Tsim Sha Tsui nightlife district.

A force insider said police were still looking for the alleged leader of the Sun Yee On triad faction, nicknamed "Ball Ball Shing," and his followers in connection with the incident in the early hours of last Thursday.

The dispute erupted when several suspected Sun Yee On members were turned away by bouncers from a new pub — allegedly controlled by the Wo Shing Wo triad — on Observatory Road shortly after 3.30am.

An investigation suggested the bouncers and the Sun Yee On members called for reinforcements following the argument, the source said.

"The confrontation between two gangs broke out on the street when two cars, carrying some Wo Shing Wo triad members, arrived," the source said.

"About 30 to 40 Sun Yee On gangsters surrounded the two vehicles and they kept hitting the cars with hard objects. The two cars eventually sped away."

Police arrested 15 people in a series of raids across the city. PHOTO: Warton Li

The source said the Sun Yee On gang had targeted a passing vehicle by mistake, but the driver managed to escape.

According to police, no casualties were reported in the brawl.

Between Friday and Monday, officers from the Yau Tsim district anti-triad squad rounded up 15 men in a series of raids across the city.

Eight of them, suspected to be members of the Sun Yee On triad, were arrested for unlawful assembly and criminal damage. The other seven were from the Wo Shing Wo gang.

The 15 suspects were released on bail, but the source said the investigation was continuing and more arrests were possible.

The victim of a knife attack on Tuesday was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

PHOTO: Dickson Lee

Separately, a suspected triad member suffered deep cuts to his legs in a knife attack by two men on Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, at 2.45am on Tuesday.

Police said the two attackers fled in a black Toyota Mark X driven by a third man. Officers mounted a search, but no arrests were made. The victim, 27, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

An initial investigation showed he was accused of stealing money from loan sharks, another source said.

In the first six months of this year, police handled 810 reports of triad-related crimes, up 8.3 per cent from 748 in the same period last year.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.