17-year-old girl in China assaulted after attempting to sell sex for phone

A teenager in China's Jiangsu province tried to prostitute herself to buy a new phone, reported China Press.

Seventeen-year-old Xiao Hong (not her real name) agreed to have sex with her online boyfriend for 5,000 yuan (S$968) at a hotel.

To her surprise, the boyfriend whipped out a "police ID" and tried to coerce her into giving sex for free.

Refusing to do so, Xiao Hong fled but not before the boyfriend managed to sexually assault her.

The police got to know about the incident after receiving a call from a sobbing girl claiming a "police officer" had grabbed her breasts.

A 29-year-old suspect was arrested and was later convicted for fraud and outrage of modesty.

He was jailed 20 days and fined 500 yuan.