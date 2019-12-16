19 sentenced in China for helping death row man cut jail time

Courts in Yunnan province sentenced 19 people, including several former high-level officials, for offences related to jailed organised crime figure Sun Xiaoguo on Sunday, the provincial authorities said.

Sun's mother, former policewoman Sun Heyu, was given a 20-year sentence, the longest prison term among the 19 defendants, for multiple crimes, including bribery and bending the law for selfish ends.

Li Qiaozhong, Sun Xiaoguo's stepfather and ex-director of the Wuhua district urban management bureau in Kunming, Yunnan's provincial capital, was sentenced to 19 years in prison on similar duty-related criminal charges, authorities said in a statement.

Seventeen others, including some who worked for the provincial court, public security and prison systems, were given sentences ranging from two to 12 years in prison for illegal leniency in punishing Sun Xiaoguo and reducing his prison terms after receiving bribes from his parents, the statement said.

Sun Xiaoguo was sentenced to death by the Kunming Intermediate People's Court in 1998 for rape, intentional injury and disturbance of public order.

The penalty was then cut to a suspended death with a two-year reprieve by the Yunnan High People's Court, and was then further reduced to 20 years.

Sun Xiaoguo was released in April 2010, after spending 12 years and five months behind bars.

The statement issued on Sunday said that after Sun Xiaoguo was sentenced to death, his parents turned to officials of the high court and the provincial government several times from June 2005 to 2008, asking them to help Sun Xiaoguo receive a lenient penalty at a retrial and offering them bribes in return.

From 2004 to 2009, Sun Xiaoguo's parents visited officials at the justice bureau and the prison where he was serving his sentence, asking them to give "special care" to Sun Xiaoguo in return for bribes, it said.

Sun Xiaoguo later received a falsified patent that helped him qualify for commutation and his sentence was illegally cut three times.