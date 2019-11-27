2 accused of homicide and schoolyard burial in China

Two suspects in a high-profile case in which a body of a man was found buried under a sports ground for more than 16 years in Huaihua, Hunan province, have been accused of killing him, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The provincial office against organised crimes announced in a release that prosecutors have approved the detention of Du Shaoping and Luo Guangzhong and charged them with the crime of intentional homicide.

Another 19 officials were punished for duty-related discipline violations in the case. Of them, 10 were detained and transferred for further review, the release said.

In addition, 13 people in a gang led by Du were also detained on suspicion of involvement in organised crime, it added.

In April, Du was detained during a crackdown on gangs and confessed he had killed a man and buried his body under a school sports ground.

The case came to the public's attention on June 20 when police dug up a body buried under the running track at Xinhuang No 1 Middle School.

Through DNA analysis, police confirmed the body was that of Deng Shiping, a former member of the school's maintenance staff who was reported missing more than 16 years ago.

According to Tuesday's release, Du illegally obtained the construction project for the school's playground in 2001 and hired a few people, including Luo, to do the construction.

Du, with Luo, killed Deng on Jan 22, 2003, because Du was unhappy after being questioned by Deng, who was in charge of quality control of the playground's construction, the release said.