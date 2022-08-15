2 arrested on suspicion of murder in Hong Kong after 3-month-old boy dies

Hong Kong police arrested two people on suspicion of murder after a three-month-old boy died in the early hours of Saturday, with bruises and blisters found on his body.

Police received a report about the infant falling unconscious at a flat in Tai Kok Tsui at 1.54am. The baby was sent to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei and certified dead at 3.08am, according to police.

A couple – a man, 35, and a woman, 24 – were arrested at the 120 sq ft flat in Peony House West Block on Pok Man Street after a preliminary investigation found the death to be suspicious.

“The baby’s injuries were considered serious. The blisters were believed to have been caused by heat or boiled water,” acting assistant district commander Billy Chiu Peng-fai told a press briefing.

According to a preliminary forensic report, the infant was found to have four bruises near his right forehead and right eye. His left forearm and calf, as well as his right thigh and foot, had fresh burn marks, ranging from 1cm to 8cm.

The baby’s biological mother, who had financial difficulties, had entrusted the couple to take care of the infant, Chiu added. The couple also have a nine-month-old boy and he is healthy and has no injuries, according to police.

Police officers investigate a flat at Peony House in Tai Kok Tsui.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post Police said they would not rule out that abuse or neglect had taken place, adding the investigation was ongoing.

They have classified the case as murder.

A postmortem examination will be conducted later to ascertain the cause of death.

The Social Welfare Department told the Post it had not been following the case of the baby boy’s biological family and the domestic situation of the two people arrested was being handled by an Integrated Family Service Centre operated by an NGO. The department also said that it was understood that the arrestees’ son was being cared for by his relatives.

In June, police arrested and charged a couple over the murder of their 14-month-old baby girl in Yuen Long, after the child was found with more than 10 crescent-shaped marks on her neck, believed to have been caused by fingernails.

The city’s biggest toddler abuse scandal in recent years took place at the Children’s Residential Home, a facility in Mong Kok run by the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children. Forty toddlers were allegedly harmed and 27 carers have been prosecuted since news of the abuse emerged last December.

In view of the recent fatal incidents, lawmaker for the social welfare constituency Tik Chi-yuen urged the government to speed up new child protection legislation by making failure to protect children or other vulnerable people from death or serious harm a criminal offence.

“I worry that these cases are just the tip of the iceberg,” Tik said.

“According to my knowledge, most lawmakers support the legislation, obviously it is stuck in government administrative procedures. As the government hopes to deliver results, I hope the bill can be submitted to the legislature by the end of this year.”

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han last month said the government was working on the legislation and would consult relevant stakeholders at appropriate times.

The Law Reform Commission last year issued a report suggesting everyone who had a duty of care to a child or vulnerable person – including family members, teachers and social workers – should face up to 20 years behind bars if they failed to take “reasonable steps”, such as filing a police report, to protect a victim from abuse.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.