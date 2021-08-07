2 men accused of affairs after contact tracing data divulged as Covid-19 returns to China

Two people in China who contracted Covid-19 are now fighting online rumours that they were cheating on their partners after their movements were posted online as part of the government’s routine contact tracing procedures .

One of the men, Ma Juncheng, a professor from the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing, is going after rumour mongers who said a trip he took to Hainan island is proof that he is having an affair. Authorities think he caught the virus on the plane back from the island.

“The cost for spreading such rumour is too low! I have entrusted my colleagues to call the police and I hope the rumour mongers get strictly punished by the law,” said Ma in a Weibo post on Thursday night.

Ma said he visited Hainan with a male colleague for business purposes.

He also said that his first-class plane ticket, for which he was also criticised, was booked by the company that invited him on the trip.

The government routinely publishes the movements of people who caught Covid-19 to identify others who may have come in contact with the patient so they can get tested for the disease. But, the identity is supposed to be hidden, and only the case number is published.

However, because so much data is collected, there are avenues for it to leak. For example, because residential complexes are involved in location tracking, neighbours and friends can easily figure out who caught Covid-19 and potentially dox them online.

Ma was one of seven confirmed cases in the capital city as of Friday, connected to a cluster that emerged from the Nanjing airport last month. Fuelled by the Delta variant, that cluster has spread across the country and is connected to 700 cases, making it China’s first major Covid-19 scare in the past year.

Ma, who is in hospital and has a high fever, said he felt the need to defend himself because “the rumour had seriously affected me and my family”.

In a similar case, another patient in Wuhan denied online speculation that he was trying to balance two girlfriends after the local government’s epidemiological investigation showed he visited two women in three townships a few days before he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The man, surnamed Tang, became one of the most searched topics on Weibo on Thursday, receiving 350 million views and 67,000 comments on Weibo.

He denied the accusations via one of the women, surnamed Shuang, saying they were just regular friends.

“In the beginning, I thought facts would eventually end these rumours, but I was wrong. They spread wider,” Shuang wrote on Weibo on Thursday.

The woman, who is being isolated because she was a close contact of Tang, also complained that her ID number and phone number were made public by malicious web users who acquired them by pretending to be the government’s disease control staff worker.

Ma and Tang are not the first people who have had their personal information leaked in China during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In November last year, the personal information of a close contact of a patient in Shanghai had extremely detailed information, such as his height and weight, leaked online.

A detailed contact tracing infrastructure has helped China prevent a major spread of the coronavirus so far, and those who refused to cooperate with investigators could be jailed for the offence of “jeopardising epidemic control efforts”.

