2 scientists on WHO origins team test positive for Covid-19

Two members of a World Health Organisation team investigating the origins of the coronavirus did not board a flight to China after testing positive for Covid-19 antibodies, the UN agency said on Thursday.

The two scientists tested positive for IgM antibodies which suggest a person was previously infected.

They were still in Singapore to be retested for IgG antibodies, which point to a current or recent infection.

The announcement came after the international team of 13 scientists arrived in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday morning.

“All team members had multiple negative PCR and antibody tests for Covid-19 in their home countries prior to travelling,” the WHO tweeted.

“The experts will begin their work immediately during the two weeks quarantine protocol for international travellers.”

China requires passengers flying from Singapore to take a nucleic acid test and an IgM antibody test up to two days before boarding China-bound flights.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.