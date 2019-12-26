2 teens killed after man threw himself off block of flats in China

A man who threw himself off a tall building in southwestern China killed two high school students as he landed on them, police said.

The man, surnamed Li, jumped from a block of flats in central Chongqing on Tuesday evening, a police statement on the microblogging website Weibo said.

It said preliminary investigations showed the 31-year-old from Hubei died by suicide. His motive was unclear and inquiries were continuing, police said.

The two students attended different high schools in the city's Qijiang district, the education authority was quoted by The Beijing News as saying.

A spokeswoman for the authorities in Shapingba district, where the incident took place, told the newspaper that three people died in hospital after doctors tried to save their lives.

The students, one identified only as Huo and the other as Zhang, were in their third year. They told their schools that they were going to a downtown art class, the newspaper said, quoting an education authority official.

Staff at Huo's school said they were trying to contact the students' parents, who were working in another city.