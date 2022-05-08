2 women with strangulation marks on necks found dead and naked in Macau hotel room

Two women were found naked and dead in a Macau hotel room early on Saturday, with strangulation marks on their necks, the city’s police said.

According to Macau media reports, the city’s judiciary police received a report around 1am on Saturday and found the women dead on the floor by the window of a ninth-floor room in the MGM Cotai.

The judiciary police said there were no obvious signs of fighting, but the women’s necks bore strangulation marks.

It was initially believed that the women were strangled with a bathrobe belt, and there were signs of cleaning at the scene. No identity documents or belongings of the deceased were found after a search, the reports said.

A forensic examination suggested the two women were strangled to death, and one of them had abrasions on her right arm. No other obvious trauma or injury of resistance was found. The causes of death will be determined by further autopsy.

Police are conducting an investigation into the identities of the deceased, as well as to track down anyone suspected to be behind the deaths.

When asked how it would assist police in their investigation, MGM Cotai told the Post the case had been referred to a relevant department for handling.

Additional reporting by Edith Lin

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.