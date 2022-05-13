$2.1 million Chinese funeral with fireworks sparks debate on lavish customs

Lavish funerals are an important part of rural Chinese culture, but one ceremony in northwest China costing over 10 million yuan (US$1.5 million) (S$2.1 million) has raised the question as to whether the age-old custom is suitable for modern times.

To honour a dead elder, an unnamed family in Yulin, Shaanxi province, held a grand funeral complete with fireworks, a superb feast, bottles of the famous Mao-tai baijiu and even Chunghwa cigarettes, a brand famous for being enjoyed by Mao Zedong.

"The funeral was well arranged, but it did not cost as much as the rumour," said one villager, who remained anonymous, in an interview with the Chinese news outlet Jimu News.

The villager added: "The son of the late father owns a farmer's market in the capital city of the province, so he is capable of paying the bill for such a splendid funeral ceremony."

Expensive cigarettes were also part of the funeral gifts.

A video of the funeral received a lot of attention, with people mixed between being jealous they could not attend and those who argued about the value of these traditions.

One commented: "As long as the money he gained is legitimate, then who cares how and where he spends it?"

Another asked: "When rich people are willing to spend money that can benefit the economy, then why not?"

However, others said these kinds of traditions should be consigned to the past.

"How respectful would it be if the family donated the money to people in remote areas," one person argued.

Another asked: "Are you sure the funeral is for the dead? It seems like it is more for the living?"

In 2017, the Yulin government held an official meeting to curb the customs of lavish funeral and marriage ceremonies. They had hoped to promote sustainable financial habits. To that end, it published an instruction manual for the public to develop new cultural customs.

At the end of 2016, the Publicity Department of the Chinese Communist Party called on local authorities to curb extravagant weddings and funerals in rural areas to encourage frugality.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.